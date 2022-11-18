ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
dcnewsnow.com

Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive!. In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region final. Freedom is now 38 points away from scoring the most points EVER in a season in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Maryland HS football state quarterfinal highlights

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — It’s the state quarterfinals for our remaining teams in Maryland, as they all continue to fight for a state title! No. 7 Wise at Blair A dominant win by Wise, as they take care of Blair on the road 51-7. The Pumas showed Friday night that they are, as always, […]
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling

(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball

A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy