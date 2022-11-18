Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive!. In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region final. Freedom is now 38 points away from scoring the most points EVER in a season in Virginia.
Maryland HS football state quarterfinal highlights
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — It’s the state quarterfinals for our remaining teams in Maryland, as they all continue to fight for a state title! No. 7 Wise at Blair A dominant win by Wise, as they take care of Blair on the road 51-7. The Pumas showed Friday night that they are, as always, […]
High school football state playoff scoreboard
The teams of nine of the AJC’s 2022 Super 11 players are still alive in the second round of the state playoffs.
WJLA
'Is it an A-F grading system?' VBOE rejects Youngkin's school accountability proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) -- The Virginia Board of Education did not give Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration the green light in moving forward with a new school accountability system on Thursday by way of emergency rulemaking through the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). This has been a priority of Governor...
WJLA
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
WJLA
Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
WJLA
DC Weather: After coldest morning of the season, Monday temps to reach upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bundle up Monday morning! You are waking up to the coldest morning of the season with temperatures in the teens and 20s! Plan for abundant sunshine Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. The Thanksgiving travel week will feature dry conditions Monday...
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WJLA
DC Weather: sunny start to the weekend will turn cold, windy; rainy Thanksgiving possible
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Plan for a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s for most neighborhoods. Make sure to bundle up for the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade!. Mainly clear skies overnight along with increasing gusty winds will usher in even colder air...
Comments / 0