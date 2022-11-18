Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
KETV.com
'Heartbreaking': Omaha Police take proactive approach to addressing young violence
OMAHA, Neb. — Amber Hunter is no stranger to street violence. As a young teen, she left home. “People only knew that version of me. And they get to see this woman now and they're like, 'What happened?'" said Hunter, now a violence intervention specialist with Encompass. "I just was so angry, I was just so angry."
WOWT
Group hoping to tackle traffic safety in Omaha while remembering traffic death victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you drive on Dodge St. near UNO, you may notice a new, bright yellow sign on the pedestrian bridge that reads #SafeStreetsSaveLives. It’s placed just a block away from where a pregnant woman was hit and killed while crossing the road in September. “We’re...
iheart.com
Three Suspects In Custody Connected To Omaha Mass Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in custody connected to a mass shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in north Omaha. Omaha Police say 25-year-old- Imhotep Davis, 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, and 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer are facing multiple charges related to the November 13 shooting that left 20-year-old Karly Wood dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
KETV.com
19-year-old shooting victim recognized at prayer walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered Friday evening near the intersection of 49th and Miami to take part in a prayer vigil for 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. It was the eighth shooting in Omaha in November. "We have to fight through that because...
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job.
WOWT
Omaha organization tackles traffic safety

KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
WOWT
A cold start, warmer this afternoon
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting. Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party. Omaha area nonprofit graduates more than 100 out of poverty.
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts on Sunday that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. The first victim reported to police that she somehow got distracted and had her wallet removed from her...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
KETV.com
Late Omaha, Bennington police officer celebrated with funeral service Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Sundermeier, a longtime law enforcement officer with a variety of agencies, was celebrated Saturday afternoon as hundreds attended his funeral service. Sundermeier died while scuba diving in Hawaii in October. He served in the Omaha Police Department for 25 years before founding, and serving on,...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for pregnancy health services

Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate
Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Friday for marijuana and gun related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Arius West was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.
