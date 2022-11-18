ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Three Suspects In Custody Connected To Omaha Mass Shooting

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in custody connected to a mass shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in north Omaha. Omaha Police say 25-year-old- Imhotep Davis, 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, and 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer are facing multiple charges related to the November 13 shooting that left 20-year-old Karly Wood dead.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

19-year-old shooting victim recognized at prayer walk

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered Friday evening near the intersection of 49th and Miami to take part in a prayer vigil for 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. It was the eighth shooting in Omaha in November. "We have to fight through that because...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting

Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

A cold start, warmer this afternoon

Another cold night for the metro but we are finally warming up by Sunday. Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting. Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party. Omaha area nonprofit graduates more than 100 out of poverty. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts on Sunday that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. The first victim reported to police that she somehow got distracted and had her wallet removed from her...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Center in Omaha announces inmate missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes

OMAHA, Neb. - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Friday for marijuana and gun related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Arius West was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.
OMAHA, NE

