Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
WSLS
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – “If you’ve even heard about it, you’re in some way touched,” Metropolitan Community Church member Cathy Fisher said. A gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night. In what is being called a ‘hate attack,’ five people were killed...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WSLS
thepalmettopanther.com
Three Dead, Two Injured in Mass Shooting at the University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, around 10:30 p.m., a school shooting began at the University of Virginia. Three football players died, and two others were injured; one in good condition while the other is in a critical state. The shooting became one of almost 600 mass shootings in the United States this year.
wfxrtv.com
wfxrtv.com
Danville Police working to build a relationship with the youth
Police in Danville hopes a talent show will help it build a relationship between the youth and local officers. Danville Police working to build a relationship with …. Police in Danville hopes a talent show will help it build a relationship between the youth and local officers. UPDATE: Lynchburg police...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to recent gun violence in the Hill city
Community reacts to recent gun violence in the Hill …. Community reacts to recent gun violence in Lynchburg. Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Amherst …. Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Amherst County at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Region 5D Semifinals. Friday Night Blitz...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
WDBJ7.com
Parental threat against Danville school investigated as criminal matter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a verbal threat made by the father of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court Thursday for a custody matter, according to police, who say the man said there would be an incident at Westover Christian during dismissal Thursday afternoon. Police got the call at 2:20 p.m. and went to the school as a “safety precaution for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.”
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon. Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported stolen November 6. The image below is of a vehicle of the same model.
WDBJ7.com
WHSV
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale is back open after holding a memorial Friday for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week. As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened. In a statement, Iron & Ale said...
wfirnews.com
WSLS
