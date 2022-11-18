ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Imagination Boxes bring joy to DuBois students

By Tristan Klinefelter
 5 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you’re a kid a box can be a lot of fun. Take that idea and promote kindness and you’ve got a recipe that’ll surely bring joy.

That joy was found on the faces of hundreds of students in the DuBois Area School District with the Imagination Boxes. This year the First Class Children’s Foundation was able to put together 750 imagination boxes for DuBois Area School District kids.

Kids from Wasson, and Oklahoma received the imagination boxes while Juniata Elementary received a brand-new book vending machine.

“So imagination box is centered around trying to get kids random acts of kindness and the hopes that they also give back. Also, it has some core principles of literacy, creativity, and imagination,” Matt Reed, Founder of First Class Children’s Foundation said.

This year each box was a little different.

“Those books that are in the boxes, those are books that they picked we customized each box to each child’s individual personalities,” Reed said.

The year-long process led up to the donation being the largest they have had yet. This is also the first year where the entire school could gather as one for this special event.

“You know any token from our community, it’s that reassurance that my community believes in me and they are going to help me, whatever challenges or barriers I’m facing in life at this time,” Wendy Benton Superintendent of DuBois Area School District said.  “I mean it’s emotional, it’s touching, heartfelt, and just the feedback, to hear a child say our school does so much for us.”

The goal of all of this is to bring kindness for years to come. In each box, a card was given to keep passing and to complete the challenge.

“We call it the first class challenge, what we’ll do is hand out the cards to the kids and explain to them that imagination boxes are a random act of kindness in hopes that they’ll get this card out and do something nice for somebody else, who will then do something nice for someone else and something nice for someone else, and hopefully it just carries on and just makes the community a better place to live in,” Reed said.

When talking to guests, teachers, and even Superintendent Benton. They all agreed that Matt Reed was the person to look up to.

“You know we often talk about, being the change that you want to see in the world and Matt is exactly that,” Benton said.

