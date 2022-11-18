Read full article on original website
mdmh-conway.com
Antibiotic shortage becoming a growing problem in pharmacies
Little Rock, Arkansas – It is getting harder for people to obtain medicine that is in great demand. The antibiotic amoxicillin, which is frequently used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, and other conditions, is noteworthy. Amoxicillin is used all year round to treat a variety of illnesses, including...
WV woman loses 60 pounds using type 2 diabetes drug
A West Virginia woman is sharing her unconventional weight loss journey with the nation.
KTLO
Task force pushing Arkansas lawmakers to expand behaviorial and mental health services
Arkansas Department of Human Services officials told lawmakers they are close to finalizing a slew of changes to the state’s Medicaid program that they said will expand care for thousands of people suffering from behavioral and mental health issues. The changes come after more than a year of meetings...
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
Arkansas allows nurse practitioners full practice authority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to disparities within our healthcare system, some of the issues come down to access. It can vary depending on where you live, but a new policy in Arkansas will help rural areas get the medical service they need. Half the states in the...
Less food bank donations causes issues ahead of holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saturday before Thanksgiving is usually a busy time for food banks in Central Arkansas— but recent economic challenges felt across the country are now impacting those organizations. Food pantry leaders still plan on moving forward despite a low number of donations and inflation...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Meet the Arkansas officer spreading drug awareness after losing his daughter to overdose
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may know him as Officer Tommy Norman, the fun and community-focused police officer with a big heart. But what you may not realize is that one year ago on November 17, 2021, Officer Norman received a call that would change his life forever. This...
Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
talkbusiness.net
April Bennett named President of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway
Baptist Health named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The announcement was made Thursday (Nov. 17). Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit.
ktoy1047.com
Cyber attack affects county offices
The attack initially hit almost two weeks ago and affected 55 Arkansas counties. County judges, the county clerk, and county treasurer are having their computer systems looked over, wiped, and the security upgraded. The process is ongoing and the time frame for having the computer systems back up is uncertain.
talkbusiness.net
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness
According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
RSV cases continue rising in Arkansas; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Josh Lyon is a pediatrician at ‘All For Kids Pediatric Clinic’, and he said that recently they’ve been busy seeing more patients walk through their doors. “There's honestly probably a good eight to 10 different viruses that are roaming around right now...
dequeenbee.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
