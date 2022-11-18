ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Antibiotic shortage becoming a growing problem in pharmacies

Little Rock, Arkansas – It is getting harder for people to obtain medicine that is in great demand. The antibiotic amoxicillin, which is frequently used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, and other conditions, is noteworthy. Amoxicillin is used all year round to treat a variety of illnesses, including...
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge

ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
Less food bank donations causes issues ahead of holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saturday before Thanksgiving is usually a busy time for food banks in Central Arkansas— but recent economic challenges felt across the country are now impacting those organizations. Food pantry leaders still plan on moving forward despite a low number of donations and inflation...
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
April Bennett named President of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway

Baptist Health named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The announcement was made Thursday (Nov. 17). Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit.
Cyber attack affects county offices

The attack initially hit almost two weeks ago and affected 55 Arkansas counties. County judges, the county clerk, and county treasurer are having their computer systems looked over, wiped, and the security upgraded. The process is ongoing and the time frame for having the computer systems back up is uncertain.
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Most commonly seen birds in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arkansas from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
