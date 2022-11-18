ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker

Raiders’ O-Line Is In Trouble With Kolton Miller Out vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are floundering this year, currently sitting at 2-7. With their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos now inching closer, the team reports that left tackle Kolton Miller is out. The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game, with Miller heading the list....
DENVER, CO
NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Greenlaw fined $10K by NFL for hit on Chargers' Herbert

After being ejected in Week 10 for a controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been given an expensive punishment. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, reports NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. The play took place last Sunday...
Houston Chronicle

NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
HOUSTON, TX

