Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Watch Derek Carr’s game-winning TD pass to Davante Adams in OT for a Raiders win
The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak
What Derek Carr and Davante Adams said after a walk-off win in OT over Broncos
“That was huge. That set it up.”
Rare Tom Brady memorabilia at center of lawsuit gets facelift from superstar quarterback
A New England Patriots superfan took solace in a gesture to rectify an issue with his piece of memorabilia that's the centerpiece of a lawsuit against the team.
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Kevin O'Connell Rules Out Christian Darrisaw For Thursday's Game vs. Patriots
Darrisaw will miss at least one game after suffering two concussions in eight days.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ O-Line Is In Trouble With Kolton Miller Out vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders are floundering this year, currently sitting at 2-7. With their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos now inching closer, the team reports that left tackle Kolton Miller is out. The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game, with Miller heading the list....
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos
During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
A tale of 2 rebuilds: Brian T. Smith on Houston Rockets and Texans
The Rockets and Texans both lost on Sunday, but Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith said the basketball team's loss to the Warriors provided more hope, direction, and optimism than the football team's defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
Dodgers Fans React to the Edwin Rios News
Dodger fans give their take on Edwin Rios being non-tendered
NBC Sports
Greenlaw fined $10K by NFL for hit on Chargers' Herbert
After being ejected in Week 10 for a controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been given an expensive punishment. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, reports NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. The play took place last Sunday...
Houston Chronicle
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
