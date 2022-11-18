ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgLjR_0jGJhG7000
Chloe Grace Moretz in "The Peripheral." Amazon Prime Video

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected] Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“Nope”

Horror maestro Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) once again thrilled audiences this summer with “Nope,” perhaps his most experimental and narratively inventive film to date. Re-teaming the “Key & Peele” funnyman with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope” stars Kaluuya and Keke Palmer (“Hustlers”) as two siblings who have inherited a horse training company that serves Hollywood film projects. When an extraterrestrial presence shows up at their ranch, the duo attempt to capture the phenomenon on film. That’s the straightforward plot, but “Nope” has a lot more going on beneath the surface, including a fascinating subplot involving a child star turned theme park owner (Steven Yeun, “Minari”). “Nope” dishes out plenty of thrills, and will rattle around in your brain long after the credits have rolled.

How to watch: “Nope” is streaming on Peacock.

“Spirited”

In the opening scene of “Spirited,” Apple TV+’s contemporary, PG-13, musical take on Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) lays out exactly what audiences are about to see over the next two hours: “We haunt someone, change them into a better person, and then we sing about it.” This year’s Scrooge-like figure that Ferrell and co. must redeem is a doozy: Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), a public relations CEO living in New York City who fights dirty, fomenting negativity and tribalism to further his client’s goals. (Local audiences may recognize that the movie’s NYC is actually Boston, where “Spirited” was filmed in 2021.) Featuring genuinely fantastic musical numbers by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”), “Spirited” has a lot going for it. Its only major drawback is a pervasive self-referential humor that dims the Christmas magic a bit. But there are enough belly laughs from Ferrell and Reynolds and creative tweaks on the Dickensian formula that make “Spirited” an enjoyable addition to the holiday movie compendium. (If you want to know more, read our full “Spirited” review here.)

How to watch: “Spirited” is streaming on Apple TV+.

“The Wonder”

Name a more iconic duo than Florence Pugh and Victorian-era garb. I’ll wait. The Oscar-nominated actress (“Little Women”) plays a nurse tasked with investigating the mysterious case of a young girl who has not eaten in four months, claiming to subsist on “manna from Heaven.” Her continued survival is seen by some as a divine miracle, while others (including Pugh’s nurse) assume otherwise. As the film progresses, it raises uncomfortable truths about body image, repression of trauma, and the thin line between faith and fanaticism. Pugh is a brilliant performer even when the material she’s given is lacking (see “Don’t Worry, Darling”). Luckily, director Sebastián Lelio (“Gloria Bell”) has given her plenty to work with.

How to watch: “The Wonder” is streaming on Netflix.

TV

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

The dissolution of a marriage is often a lengthy, complex process full of hurt feelings and attempts at reinvention. What would happen, then, if, in the midst of your post-divorce exploration, your ex-spouse disappeared? That’s the central concept of “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” a new Hulu series based on the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Toby (Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”) assumes that the disappearance of Rachel (Claire Danes, “Homeland”) is all about him. After all, he is now solely responsible for the care of their children, which cramps the romantic freedom he had just started to enjoy via app-based flings. But as we begin to see over the eight-episode run, there’s more to the story of the pair’s relationship, which begins to reveal itself with the introduction of two of Toby’s college friends, played by Lizzy Caplan (“Mean Girls”) and Adam Brody (“The O.C.”). The show debuted on Hulu with two episodes on Thursday that are pretty pro-Toby. But as new episodes arrive on the streaming platform each Thursday, the nuances of Toby and Rachel’s conflict will soon be revealed.

How to watch: “Fleishman Is in Trouble” is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes debuting Thursdays.

“The Peripheral”

Now that “Westworld” has been unceremoniously axed, Jonathan Nolan (brother and frequent collaborator of director Christopher Nolan) has plenty of time to dedicate to “The Peripheral,” a new Amazon sci-fi series that will likely appeal to fans of the now-canceled HBO show. Flynne (Chloe Grace Moretz, “Carrie”) is a professional gamer who earns a living by playing games and leveling up characters for wealthy clients. When she is sent a new VR headset to beta-test, it pops her into a hyper-realistic simulation in which she operates as a contract killer. As it turns out, this is no simulation, and Flynne’s “gameplay” is actually taking place, albeit 70 years in the future. Like “Westworld,” “The Peripheral” has a lot of questions about the uncertain nature of reality and the blurry line between AI and humanity. Also like “Westworld,” the show may eventually go completely off the rails. But for now, it’s worth buying a ticket and enjoying the ride.

How to watch: “The Peripheral” is streaming on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu Streaming Info: How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On Hulu

We’re catching up on a lot of TV this weekend. The new season of Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney’s sensational workplace comedy Mythic Quest just premiered on Apple TV+, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is about to debut on Paramount+, and that Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion special isn’t going to watch itself, ya know what I mean? But the big premiere of the weekend is, of course, Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led western returns for Season 5 on Sunday with back-to-back episodes. You can watch the show live on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+) or through a variety of over-the-top services...
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week

The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Distractify

'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?

The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
ComicBook

Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released

After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
Looper

Hulu's Dust - What We Know So Far

Though they may lack the high-profile output of competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, Hulu remains one of the preeminent producers of original streaming productions. And to date, the streamer has offered up a slate of films and series that have spanned the genre gamut. Perhaps a little bit more than their counterparts, however, Hulu's slate of originals has regularly featured genre works, with the streamer even partnering with Blumhouse Productions for two seasons of genre madness with the "Into the Dark" anthology series. And the streamer most recently delivered what is arguably the best film in the hit-or-miss "Predator" franchise with the release of 2022's "Prey."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Hallmark Movies Now Streaming Just in Time for Christmas

The Hallmark Channel is making it even easier to check out its holiday programming. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Hallmark Channel programming recently made a move over to Peacock. According to the publication, this is part of a wide-ranging deal between. This deal has been billed as a "first of...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services

Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side. What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)
OKLAHOMA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
A.V. Club

Netflix signs last-minute deal to keep Lilyhammer on the streamer

After last month’s announcement that Netflix would not renew the streaming rights for its first (sort of) original series—Lilyhammer—it’s now been reported the company signed a last-minute deal to keep the show streaming. Lilyhammer will now remain on the streaming platform through 2029. The 2012 dramedy...
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy