Insider reveals interesting detail regarding Jose Altuve and Astros' cheating scandal

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series Champions, but the stigma from 2017's cheating scandal still lingers around the franchise and the players who remain, including Jose Altuve.

However, in Peter Gammons' latest for The Athletic, he reveals a new wrinkle to the story that won't die.

Once the public became aware of the Astros' misdeeds ahead of the 2020 season, Gammons was told by "players, coaches and a number of people" within the organization that Altuve didn't participate in the team's sign-stealing operation. According to Gammons, Altuve asked him politely to keep quiet, saying it would be a "betrayal of my teammates."

"Two years later, he still did not want to be singled out," Gammons wrote.

As Gammons pointed out, Altuve has silently taken the brunt of fans' ire over the years, even though his home/road splits from 2017 show that he played much better away from Minute Maid Park. That season, Altuve slashed .311/.371/.463 at home, and .381/.449/.633 on the road.

Gammons' account of Altuve's involvement, or lack thereof, in the Astros' sign-stealing vibes with former teammate Carlos Correa, who in 2020 told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that Altuve "was the one guy that didn't use the trash can."

If being public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of many is weighing Altuve down, he isn't showing. In 2022, the 32-year-old posted another All-Star campaign, winning his sixth Silver Slugger Award while batting .300/.387/.533 with 28 homers and 57 RBI.

Comments / 101

Buzzkill
2d ago

Cheating is a BIG part of baseball and always has been… Stealing signs to gain an advantage has been going on since the very beginning and guess what??!All the teams do it and many have been caught but just because it’s not the media’s east coast or west coast darlings then they will continue to go after the Astros…. But guess what media crybabies….This team is a dynasty and that is absolutely nothing you can do about it..😜

Lori Byrnes
2d ago

Such old news. 50 years from now with many more Astros ALCS and World Series wins, the "cheating scandal" will never die because people and other teams always have to make excuses and complain.The team has always said Altuve had nothing to do with it yet he stays humble.Love Altuve and my Astros!

Jim Amos
2d ago

How can mlb do nothing about the cheating scandal but continue to ban Pete Rose(which I again with) from the hall of fame

