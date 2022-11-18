ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards

The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼

Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff

When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County. The new nonprofit follows a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Pay lags in Eagle County despite employee shortage

Eagle County’s workforce isn’t sufficient to fill all the jobs available in the area. But wages still lag behind state averages even as housing costs rise. That was just part of a Tuesday presentation to the Eagle County Commissioners by representatives of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
Aspen Daily News

One foot in front of the other

The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands. Among them is 25-year-old...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27

ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer

This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals. Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

The Youth Closet is moving out of Edwards location, but a new home isn’t a sure thing yet

For the past couple of years, the Youth Closet has been giving away items for kids and youth. But there are some big changes on the way. The facility, now located next door to the Subway restaurant just off the Edwards Access Road, has been serving local families since 2020, the result of the COVID-19-prompted demise in 2020 of the annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’

Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County examining short-term rental regulations

Eagle County has hired a pair of consulting firms to study what, if any, action is needed to regulate short-term rentals. The county has hired RRC Associates and Economic & Planning Systems, both based on the Front Range. Both firms have done similar work for local governments around the High Country, including the town of Vail.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Town of Vail’s proposed 2023 budget is available for review

The town of Vail will be hosting two upcoming public hearings of its proposed 2023 municipal budget. There will be opportunities for public comment on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and again on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as the Vail Town Council considers formal adoption of the 2023 budget. The $95.3 million expenditure plan is available on the town’s website.
VAIL, CO
skyhinews.com

Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again

Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
