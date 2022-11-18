Read full article on original website
Eagle County government set to continue spending on housing, boosting compensation
Eagle County’s 2023 budget includes increased spending for housing, employees and other priorities. There are also alternate plans if the national economy takes a dip. $181 million: Anticipated Eagle County revenue in 2023 across all funds. $194 million: Anticipated county spending in 2023 across all funds. $250 million: Reserves...
Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards
The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼
Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff
When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County. The new nonprofit follows a...
Pay lags in Eagle County despite employee shortage
Eagle County’s workforce isn’t sufficient to fill all the jobs available in the area. But wages still lag behind state averages even as housing costs rise. That was just part of a Tuesday presentation to the Eagle County Commissioners by representatives of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Western Slope water officials tour sites integral to lower Colorado River basin consumption
Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, visited the lower basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California earlier this month on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took participants by bus from Las...
One foot in front of the other
The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands. Among them is 25-year-old...
ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27
ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder
Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning. Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski...
Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer
This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals. Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the...
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
The Youth Closet is moving out of Edwards location, but a new home isn’t a sure thing yet
For the past couple of years, the Youth Closet has been giving away items for kids and youth. But there are some big changes on the way. The facility, now located next door to the Subway restaurant just off the Edwards Access Road, has been serving local families since 2020, the result of the COVID-19-prompted demise in 2020 of the annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.
Vail lauded as a top municipality for recycling, composting in 2022 statewide report￼
Vail was recently celebrated as the municipality with the third-highest citywide recycling and composting rate in the 2022 State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report. With a rate of 35% across both commercial and residential properties, the town falls just 2% below Durango and 9% below Boulder, which were ranked No. 1 and 2.
Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’
Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
Eagle County examining short-term rental regulations
Eagle County has hired a pair of consulting firms to study what, if any, action is needed to regulate short-term rentals. The county has hired RRC Associates and Economic & Planning Systems, both based on the Front Range. Both firms have done similar work for local governments around the High Country, including the town of Vail.
Town of Vail’s proposed 2023 budget is available for review
The town of Vail will be hosting two upcoming public hearings of its proposed 2023 municipal budget. There will be opportunities for public comment on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and again on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as the Vail Town Council considers formal adoption of the 2023 budget. The $95.3 million expenditure plan is available on the town’s website.
"Like stepping into a snow globe": 2 Colorado towns among 'best Christmas vacation' spots
Thanks to snowcapped peaks and ample options for slopesport enthusiasts, many Americans plan trips to Colorado during the holiday season. That makes it no surprise that two mountain towns have found a place on travel blog Trips to Discover's list of '10 best Christmas Vacation Destinations in the United States.'
Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
