How to find a Warzone 2 DMZ Stronghold key
You’ll need a Stronghold keycard to open this DMZ objective
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
What are contraband weapons in DMZ?
DMZ is a departure from the rest of the Call of Duty franchise. This Escape From Tarkov-like mode has players scavenge gear from Al Mazrah and lets them keep whatever they can carry if they extract—though it also takes whatever is in players’ inventories if they die. Contraband...
How to Level Up Guns Quickly in Warzone 2
If you want to get new attachments and upgrade your favorite guns in Warzone 2, you will need to earn a lot of Weapon XP to level up your weapons. Whether you are looking to level up your guns without purchasing Modern Warfare 2 for the Double XP bonus or searching for the best ways to max out Weapon Levels quickly, in this page of IGN's Warzone 2.0 wiki guide, we walk you through how leveling up weapons works and list some reliable methods so that you can earn lots of Weapon XP quickly.
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2
Warzone 2’s massive roster of weapons is full of some superstar guns and genuine duds, but there’s quite a bit to comb through to find ones worthy of your time and energy. While players are naturally drawn to typical weapon classes like assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles, or shotguns, there are a couple of guns in the other categories in Warzone 2 that deserve your attention.
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Locked Out by "Purchase Modern Warfare 2" Bug
Another Call of Duty: Warzone 2 issue cropped up this weekend with players getting locked out of games and asked to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to continue playing the battle royale game. Reports from players regarding this issue first started appearing on Thursday night, and apparently, it led to many a ruined gaming night when people found that they couldn't keep playing the free-to-play Warzone 2. Neither Raven Software nor Infinity Ward appear to have commented on the issue yet at this time.
What is Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2?
The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought back a classic map from Modern Warfare 2019, and with it came a new playlist as well. Shoot House got a facelift for MW2, tweaking parts of the map and giving everything new colors and textures to match the latest title.
