wtoc.com
Reccomendations for staying healthy over the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you are preparing for family get togethers this week, the Coastal Health District has some reminders to keep you healthy over the holiday. There are three raspatory illnesses going around right now in the community - of course we still have COVID lingering, but also rising cases of the flu and the concern of RSV.
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is here and for those without a permanent roof over their heads, it can be an especially difficult time. To help with that, a Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. […]
wbtw.com
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
The holiday season begins at Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday
The popular Shopping by Lantern Light event will celebrate its first year in the new Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market pavilion on Tuesday evening, November 22, from 6-9pm. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro a 222 South Main St. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of vendors...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
wtoc.com
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
WJCL
Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah
This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
WJCL
Chilly weekend temperatures and a look at rain chances through Thanksgiving week
Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around this weekend. Saturday is likely to start with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a little more sun before the next batch of clouds arrive. Saturday night into Sunday a couple showers...
wtoc.com
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
WJCL
Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School get a special visit from a goat named “Moonpie”
STATESBORO, Ga. — Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School got a special visit from a furry friend.“Moonpie” is helping special needs children. With that sweet 'Mahh' sound, small hooves, and black and white soft fur, it’s hard for anyone to not love “Moonpie.”. She is...
Statesboro citrus farmer featured nationally on CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley
Joe Franklin owner of Franklin’s Citrus Farm, located on 301 South of Statesboro, will be featured in a story by CBS correspondent Ben Tracy for CBS Sunday Morning. Tracy spent two days in Statesboro on Franklin’s farm with his production crew filming the segment. The segment will air during the CBS Sunday Morning Show on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show runs from 9 AM to 10:30 AM.
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
