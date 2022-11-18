ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Final Injury Report And Available Players Against Wizards

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKTlk_0jGJgMnf00

The Miami Heat are facing off with the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will be shorthanded when they face off with the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.

The Heat have ruled out Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are both listed as available (Vincent won't play in the game).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoPRs_0jGJgMnf00
NBA's official injury report

Their full list of available players for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Heat players available Friday: Kyle Lowry Jamal Cain Max Strus Caleb Martin Nikola Jovic Haywood Highsmith Orlando Robinson"

They have also relayed that Gabe Vincent, who is listed as available, will not play.

Underdog NBA: "Heat will list Gabe Vincent as "available" to satisfy the league-mandated 8 players needed. Vincent won't play as previously reported."

Counting Vincent, they will be without an astonishing nine players against the Wizards.

Coming into the night, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.

They have not been good to start the season but had been on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday night.

On the road, they have a 1-4 record in five games away from Miami.

As for the Wizards, they have won four of their last five games and are tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-7 in their first 15 games and 5-4 in nine games at home.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy