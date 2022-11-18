Heat's Final Injury Report And Available Players Against Wizards

The Miami Heat are facing off with the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will be shorthanded when they face off with the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.

The Heat have ruled out Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are both listed as available (Vincent won't play in the game).

NBA's official injury report

Their full list of available players for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Heat players available Friday: Kyle Lowry Jamal Cain Max Strus Caleb Martin Nikola Jovic Haywood Highsmith Orlando Robinson"

They have also relayed that Gabe Vincent, who is listed as available, will not play.

Underdog NBA: "Heat will list Gabe Vincent as "available" to satisfy the league-mandated 8 players needed. Vincent won't play as previously reported."

Counting Vincent, they will be without an astonishing nine players against the Wizards.

Coming into the night, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.

They have not been good to start the season but had been on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday night.

On the road, they have a 1-4 record in five games away from Miami.

As for the Wizards, they have won four of their last five games and are tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-7 in their first 15 games and 5-4 in nine games at home.