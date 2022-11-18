ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee Cave, TX

Bee Cave librarian: Celebrate the holidays with Merry Making Saturday on Dec. 3

By Barbara D. Hathaway
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZnrM_0jGJgLuw00

The Bee Cave Public Library is hosting its joyous annual event, “Merry Making Saturday,” on Dec. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. This year we are celebrating "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with readings from the classic Dr. Seuss story and lots of Grinchy fun. Come visit Whoville in the library and keep an eye out for a certain city administrator to make a special appearance as the Grinch. We’ll have live music from “Strawbitty Yops,” a fun local band with music for kids and their adults, and all kinds of fun crafts to make.

After the library event, feel free to grab a bite to eat at the Hill Country Galleria or do some holiday shopping. Stick around for a figure skating demonstration on the ice rink at 5:30 p.m. before the annual lighting of the holiday tree by Mayor Kara King and the Grinch. All the Whos down in Whoville are welcome to come.

Programs for adults

Join us for “What’s New Wednesday” at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 to learn about Asian herbal and spiced teas with local life coach and artist Surapsari. She will introduce us to tea-making in diverse Asian cultures. Participants will make their own herbal tea blend and enjoy tasting it during the free one-hour class. In January, “What’s New Wednesday” will feature performance and quickdraw artist Aron Taylor in a spoof of police forensics. In his role as an officer, Taylor will try to discover the culprit of a dastardly deed by interviewing the audience to create a composite sketch of the suspect. Who will it be?

The Bee Cave Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss the best-selling novel "Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles. In January, book club meetings will move to a new night, the second Wednesday of each month, beginning on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The group will discuss "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. New members are always welcome and are encouraged to attend, even if they haven’t finished reading the book.

Programs for children

Family Storytime takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. with stories, singing and more in a highly interactive program that is best for children ages 1 to 5. Registration is required for these sessions. Baby Bumblebees is our lapsit program designed to introduce literacy to babies from birth to one year, and it takes place on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. No registration is required for the baby storytime. Please check our online calendar for details or call the library at 512.767.6620. Family Storytime and Baby Bumblebees will continue until mid-December before going on hiatus for the holidays.

A special post-holiday session of BeeTweens, our program for kids in grades 4-6, will feature a comedy workshop with author Wendi Aarons on Jan. 21 from 2-3 p.m. Third graders are also invited to join this special session of BeeTweens to learn the basics of joke telling with Wendi, whose middle grade novel, "Ginger Mancino, Kid Comedian," has been flying off bookshelves since its publication last spring. Aarons was the featured author at last month’s Lake Travis Reads' “An Evening with the Author” where she shared her hilarious new memoir, "I’m Wearing Tunics Now," a story about her journey of self-acceptance in middle age. She has taught humor workshops to hundreds of schoolchildren around the country, and we are thrilled to have her for this special event. No registration is required.

Car show a resounding success

The Rolling Sculpture Car Show had another successful event last month with more than 175 cars lining the streets of the Hill Country Galleria in the annual fundraiser that benefits the Friends of Bee Cave Public Library. The show raised more than $8,500 this year, bringing the grand total raised for the library to more than $101,000 over the show’s 14-year history.

Celebrity announcers Jason “Shag” Arrington from TV’s "Iron Resurrection" and Bob “The Bobfather” Fonseca from KLBJ-FM radio mingled with the crowd and awarded the trophies to 26 proud winners. Sponsors this year included the Hill Country Galleria, Jerry Dixon’s Automotive and Klassic Kar Center, All Star Burger, Becki and Gregg Russell, Kayla Williams DiNardo Farmers Insurance, Ben Archer State Farm Insurance, and QualTech Automotive-Bee Cave. Dozens of volunteers from the RSCS Organizing Committee, the 12 Kings Car Club, the Friends of the Library and the Teen Advisory Board all helped make the event a resounding success.

Funds raised from the annual car show have supported library programs, including the Books and Bees Festival, performers for our summer reading program, scholarships for teen volunteers and more. To view photos of this year’s winners and see photos of all the cars, visit rollingsculpturecarshow.com.

For more information about library programs and services, please visit our new website at beecavelibrary.com or call 512.767.6620.

Barbara D. Hathaway is the director of the Bee Cave Public Library.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Anytime Free Fun: Callahan’s General Store

When I stand in Callahan’s General Store it’s hard to believe that the hipster East Austin and the intellectual University of Texas are just minutes away. It’s a very different side of Austin. The store is filled to the brim with all kinds of farming and ranching paraphernalia– and not because those things are cool these days, but because for more than 30 years, Callahan’s has been a busy hub for the real-life farmers and ranchers in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Eat at the Barton Creek Square Mall

Going to the mall is a timeless activity that can be enjoyable or a chore, including the Barton Creek Square Mall. Pro: buying things, great deals. Cons: dealing with people, spending too much money, etc. Any shopping excursion will require fuel in the form of food and drink. Here is Eater’s guide to the best eating and drinking bets at the Barton Creek Square Mall, aside from those free chicken teriyaki and pretzel samples. Shop with full stomachs.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: How to keep your pets safe and warm during winter

With temperatures in Central Texas about 20 degrees below average these days, how do we keep our pets safe and warm? FOX 7 Austin meteorologist sits down with Rachel, a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive, to share some advice in this "Did You Know" segment.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

127-year-old Red Top Jail haunted by memories, and maybe spirits

The old Red Top Jail stands on a remote corner in downtown Llano, surrounded by empty lots, power lines, aging pecan trees, and even a few bed-and-breakfasts. It's a formidable building, out of place in the modern world. The structure is composed of hundreds of tons of stacked granite containing...
LLANO, TX
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area

The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin

Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet weather expected to continue into Monday

AUSTIN, Texas - Check out the radar this morning!. We have rain on the radar, but we also have snow (blue) and sleet (pink). There is quite a bit of snow in west Texas and a little sleet-rain mix moving towards the northern Hill Country. For the rest of us,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents

AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy