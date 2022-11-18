ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Passenger jet bursts into flames after hitting vehicle crossing runway in Peru

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4XIV_0jGJfrgd00

LIMA, Peru — At least two people have died after an A320neo passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines collided with a vehicle on the runway at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru.

Flight LA2213 had 102 passengers and six crew members aboard when it collided with a firetruck that entered the active runway, according to Reuters.

Videos on social media showed the collision during the jet’s takeoff roll.

Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed, according to The Associated Press. One firefighter in the vehicle survived the incident.

“Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition,” the company told the AP.

The domestic flight was bound for Juliaca before the accident, according to Reuters.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Peru: Plane catches fire after crashing into fire truck on Lima runway

A LATAM Airlines jet taking off from Lima’s international airport caught fire after it collided with a fire truck on the runway on Friday, 18 November.Flight LA2213 was on route from the capital to Juliaca, in the San Román province.Footage shows large plumes of smoke coming from the plane on the runway.Authorities said that the 102 passengers and six crew members on the plane were safe but two firefighters in the truck were killed and one was injured.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man walks unscathed from plane crash after emergency landing on beachZara Aleena: Sexual predator admits murdering law graduate‘Increasingly likely’ Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr
CNBC

LATAM Airlines plane crashes at Peruvian runway, nobody reported killed

LATAM Airlines said on Friday that one of its passenger jetliners suffered an accident on the runway of Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport, adding that no passengers or crew members were killed in the incident. The accident appears to have occurred when the jetliner collided with a vehicle on the...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
CNN

Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
People

Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway

Four people riding in a Ford Explorer and a 53-year-old man driving a Nissan Frontier were involved in a crash Sunday near Plant City before a semi-truck hit the wrecks, officials said Five people, including two kids, have died following back-to-back crashes on a Florida highway near Plant City. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Explorer carrying seven people crossed the centerline of the highway in Hillsborough County on Sunday and crashed head-on into a 2021 Nissan Frontier, according to ABC News and NBC News. The SUV was traveling north on...
PLANT CITY, FL
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy