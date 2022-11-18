ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No excuses’: Andrei Vasilevskiy has faith Lightning will find their form

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gives a thumbs up after being named the No. 1 star of the game following his 39-save performance Thursday against the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — The Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday was not only a big win for the team’s defense but also for goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Twelve starts into his season, Vasilevskiy’s numbers don’t accurately indicate how well he’s played. He entered the game having allowed three or more goals in seven straight games and nine of his first 11.

His season-high 39-save effort was vintage Vasilevskiy, but it was also a result of the Lightning playing better in front of him.

Though it allowed 40 shots on goal, Tampa Bay kept Calgary mostly to the outside, allowing its goaltender to see the puck. The Lightning also avoided the turnovers that have led to odd-man rushes and put Vasilevskiy on an island at times this season.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save during the second period of Thursday's game in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The result was the fewest goals the team has allowed in a game this season.

“At some point, that had to turn for us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But we had gotten in our own way in a lot of these. But (Thursday), we didn’t give up the bad one where our goalies had no chance and we were the reason it happened.”

Though Vasilevskiy’s statistics — a 6-5-1 record, 2.92 goals against average and .906 save percentage — don’t compare to what we’re used to seeing from arguably the league’s top goaltender, everyone in the Lightning locker room would say he’s deserved a better fate and redemption started with Thursday’s win.

“We know the caliber of goaltender that he is, and he certainly showed that (Thursday),” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said after the game. “A couple of tough ones the last couple games with some of our blunders ending up in the net, and (Thursday) was more of a traditional game where we at least try to let ‘Vasy’ see the puck and he’s going to stop most of them.”

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gets some help from the post on a shot from the Calgary Flames during third period of Thursday's game in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Vasilevskiy, typically his own worst critic, isn’t satisfied with his start or his team’s. But he realizes it’s more important how a season ends than the way it begins.

The mistakes the team has made are correctable, even though there has been a disturbing trend of them, including the five short-handed goals the Lightning have allowed.

“I feel like we’ve played pretty much the same way as the first 15 games (last season,” Vasilevskiy said. ”Obviously, the short-handed goals didn’t help me with my numbers. It’s just unacceptable, but it is what it is. We’re still trying to find our identity.”

This season’s Lightning squad is a work in progress, with several players adjusting to new roles following the offseason departures of defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta, and forward Ondrej Palat. The team had to fill three spots on defense entering the season, and there’s been tinkering with both special-teams units.

Just give it time, Vasilevskiy says.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) bumps fists with guests from Moffitt Cancer Center as he leads the Lightning onto the ice for warmups on "Hockey Fights Cancer night" at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

“It’s really hard to be perfect right away from Game 1, especially with a new team,” he said. “But no excuses. Everybody just keeps saying that we’ve played lots of hockey, three finals … But it’s all excuses, and I definitely won’t go in that direction or cry about it. It’s a privilege to play lots of hockey.

“We’ve all got our jobs and we have to get our jobs done, and it is what it is. It’s not perfect now, but we are trying to improve our game. … It’s not even a quarter of the season yet. There’s still a lot of hockey. … I’m pretty sure we’ll get there.”

Notes: The Lightning could get defenseman Zach Bogosian back for Saturday’s game in Nashville. Bogosian has missed the entire season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. With defenseman Cal Foote (upper body) likely headed to injured reserve, Bogosian can be activated easily ... Defenseman Nick Perbix did not practice Friday after leaving Thursday’s game early. Perbix and Erik Cernak, who returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s game, are considered day-to-day. ... Center Anthony Cirelli (shoulder surgery) is now a full participant in practice, graduating from the red no-contact jersey to a regular practice jersey.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

