NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO