Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near...
Bonfire Shortcut to close for the day Monday in Allegheny Township
The well-traveled Bonfire Shortcut detour along White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township will close most of the day on Monday. The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Township Supervisor James Morabito said township crews need to repair the road for winter. The Bonfire...
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
Tractor-trailer accident closes I-90 westbound by Station Road
Crews were called out to Interstate 90 and Station Road (Route 89) for a tractor-trailer accident. According to Erie County 911, a call first came in around noon on Sunday for a tractor-trailer accident on I-90 westbound at the Station Road on-ramp. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with heavy damage […]
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45...
Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
