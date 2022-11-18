ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtvy.com

Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass non-profit brings awareness to community need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season. The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need. Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the homeless aren’t the only people who need help. “Predominately, well...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2 found shot in Dothan home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Ride into Fall: 2·1·1 hosting car show and fall festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass 2-1-1 is kicking off the holiday season with a new and exciting event for the whole family. On Saturday, November 19th, the Car Show and Kids Fall Festival will be at the Houston County Farm Center located near the corner of Cottonwood Road and Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Local church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman

With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
BONIFAY, FL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL

