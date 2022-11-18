Read full article on original website
Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
Wiregrass non-profit brings awareness to community need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season. The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need. Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the homeless aren’t the only people who need help. “Predominately, well...
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
Ride into Fall: 2·1·1 hosting car show and fall festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass 2-1-1 is kicking off the holiday season with a new and exciting event for the whole family. On Saturday, November 19th, the Car Show and Kids Fall Festival will be at the Houston County Farm Center located near the corner of Cottonwood Road and Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
Main Street Market in Downtown Chipley, Florida Holds Final Frozen Food Sale of the Year
Main Street Market is holding their final frozen food sale of the year in downtown Chipley, Florida. Place your orders TODAY for this Main Street Market Frozen Foods Sale- get your order in by November 16, 2022 for November 19, 2022 pick up.
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Buddy Keen 2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year said that, “This is an award for the community, not just for one individual, and I’m just standing to represent the group that we came from.”. It’s not hard to tell that it’s an honor he accepts...
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Local church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the...
Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman
With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
