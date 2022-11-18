ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.

