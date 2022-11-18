ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Click10.com

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar

MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police

The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

