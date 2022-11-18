Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to woman’s fatal shooting in downtown Miami high-rise
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise. Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taking into custody on Friday, He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon. Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the...
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar
MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
Click10.com
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police
The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Little Havana
MIAMI – Early Sunday morning CBS4 received reports of a barricaded suspect in Little Havanna. Police say this all started when the suspect shot someone in the hand.
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
Click10.com
Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after 67-year-old pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Tamarac
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
