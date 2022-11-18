Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Watch: Eagles DE Haason Reddick gets away with facemask on sack of Colts QB Matt Ryan
The referee’s mistake cost the Eagles a Monday night loss, but all is well after the Week 11 group working the matchup against the Colts missed an apparent Haason Reddick on a sack of Matt Ryan. Reddick logged his 7.5 sack of the season with the Eagles trailing 13-10,...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
For the first time in exactly one month, the New Orleans Saints will play at least a semi-familiar foe, as they are set to face an NFC opponent for the first time since losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. On Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Rams, whom the...
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland
10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders, Tigers cap off magical season by making history
It has been a season of achievement for Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders, and the regular season was capped off with a 24-13 triumph over Alcorn State. The win gave Jackson State its first 11-0 mark in school history. The victory means Jackson State will play in the...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
Rare Tom Brady memorabilia at center of lawsuit gets facelift from superstar quarterback
A New England Patriots superfan took solace in a gesture to rectify an issue with his piece of memorabilia that's the centerpiece of a lawsuit against the team.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ offense hasn’t brought much consistency this season, at least in positive fashion. Entering Week 11, the Patriots’ offense ranked 26th in total offense and 28th in weighted DVOA. In their two games prior to Week 11, they scored just two touchdowns as a unit and Mac Jones was sacked […] The post Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bold Super Bowl claim after destruction of Vikings in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly validated their Super Bowl contender status in Week 11 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t just the fact that they beat the second-best team in the NFC; it’s the way they did it. Dallas completely ran over the previously 8-1 Minnesota squad in all facets of the game.
Saints grades: New Orleans’ report cards from Week 11 win vs. Rams
The New Orleans Saints were down to their final shot at staying in playoff contention in Week 11, and they managed to grind out a much needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams when they needed it the most. The 27-20 victory pushes the Saints record on the season to 4-7, ensuring that they can’t be counted out just yet in the NFC South.
