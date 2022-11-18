ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park buried in record snowfall

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OswqP_0jGJeMs500

Neighbors in Orchard Park have had the brunt of the storm the past 24 hours, with record high snow totals falling over a short period of time.

According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park received 54 inches of snow as of Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, a trained weather spotter measured 77 inches of snow.

At one point Friday morning, more than 5,100 NYSEG customers were without power. That number has diminished to around 300 on Saturday morning.

Brenda Larivey and her grandson Brayden were some of those customers. When they realized they didn’t have enough gas for the generator, the pair walked into the Village of Orchard Park to try to find gas.

“It reminds me of 2014. It reminds me of the one we had in October when we had no power for days,” she said.

Crews worked overtime to restore the power to Orchard Park neighbors, which came back on around noon.

The snow, continued to fly.

“I think everyone should stay home for a while,” said Christopher Hoffman.

Hoffman says he drove from North Buffalo to Orchard Park to help neighbors dig out.

“When you get out here, you realize it started and never stopped here,” he said.

With a travel ban in effect, families snowed in, and roads unplowed, some like Peter Santalucia did what he could to have a little fun, strapping on his skis to ski down the street.

“I’m going to visit my friends, get some exercise,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors

HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
HAMBURG, NY
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy