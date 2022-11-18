Orchard Park buried in record snowfall

Neighbors in Orchard Park have had the brunt of the storm the past 24 hours, with record high snow totals falling over a short period of time.

According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park received 54 inches of snow as of Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, a trained weather spotter measured 77 inches of snow.

At one point Friday morning, more than 5,100 NYSEG customers were without power. That number has diminished to around 300 on Saturday morning.

Brenda Larivey and her grandson Brayden were some of those customers. When they realized they didn’t have enough gas for the generator, the pair walked into the Village of Orchard Park to try to find gas.

“It reminds me of 2014. It reminds me of the one we had in October when we had no power for days,” she said.

Crews worked overtime to restore the power to Orchard Park neighbors, which came back on around noon.

The snow, continued to fly.

“I think everyone should stay home for a while,” said Christopher Hoffman.

Hoffman says he drove from North Buffalo to Orchard Park to help neighbors dig out.

“When you get out here, you realize it started and never stopped here,” he said.

With a travel ban in effect, families snowed in, and roads unplowed, some like Peter Santalucia did what he could to have a little fun, strapping on his skis to ski down the street.

“I’m going to visit my friends, get some exercise,” he said.