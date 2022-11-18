UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street and N. Post Road, IMPD found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for injuries, IMPD said. The man died at the hospital Sunday, police said. The coroner’s office identified him as 30-year-old William Edward Wilson IV.

Detectives investigating the shooting believe it was domestic-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

