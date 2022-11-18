ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GVSU soccer stunned in penalty kicks in NCAA regional final

By GVSU Athletics
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. - The Grand Valley State women's soccer team played to a scoreless draw against Ferris State but fell 3-1 in penalty kicks in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Tournament.

The Lakers end their season with a 16-2-5 record.

The Lakers outshot the Bulldogs 20-15, 11-3 on goal. The Lakers also had a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. Kennedy Bearden led the Lakers with four shot attempts, two on goal. Ryann Fetty added three shot attempts. Brooke Russell, Taylor Reid, and Kennedy Metzger each had two shot attempts, all on goal.

Eight Lakers field players played in all 110 minutes, while one other Laker saw 106 minutes of action. Goalkeeper Kendall Robertson made three huge saves to keep Ferris State off the scoreboard.

