Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
Evening arriving earlier can have an impact on us emotionally and mentally, but if those feelings persist, experts say treatment may be necessary. Sedgwick Co. Zoo official calls chimpazee's birth 'a miracle'. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST. Mahale gave birth to Kucheza via c-section on Tuesday. Zoo...
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is calling the birth of a baby chimpanzee a miracle. The nationally-renowned zoo in Wichita credits its staff, including veterinarians and zookeepers for Kucheza’s successful birth and helping him survive through his first couple of days until he could be reunited with his mother.
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Families filled into Century II as Storytime Village distributed the free tablets donated by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Storytime Village is typically known for donating books to help encourage reading. Parents and kids started lining up at 9 am Saturday to get one of the free...
Milder Monday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weekend weather will stick around during the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will soar into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon underneath mainly sunny skies. Expect more of the same on Tuesday as chilly morning temperatures in...
Sunny and cool Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain cool for the week ahead as a quiet weather pattern continues. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s under a sunny sky.
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped. The displays on Candy Cane Lane is a tradition which started almost 20 years ago. Doug Brown, who lives on Candy Cane Lane, said he and his family were inspired by a neighborhood...
Quiet weather pattern- warming trend too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to our Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens and low 20s, expect a nice warm-up through the afternoon under sunny skies. It will be breezy with wind gusts 25-30 mph, however the wind will be coming from the south allowing for highs to reach the low to mid 50s across Kansas. The gusty south wind and low humidity will result in a high fire danger across central Kansas through the afternoon.
Sunny, breezy and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday and into the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday. Southwest winds will be gusty during the afternoon for most of the state.
Slow warming trend through the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold temperatures to start the morning with lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide. Wichita dropped to 15 degrees this morning between 5:30-6:00am under clear skies and light winds. Sunshine today with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to warm up above freezing with highs in the 40s for most of Kansas. Wind gusts from 20-30 mph through the midday. High pressure moves across Kansas tonight, creating light winds and another cold morning Sunday. Lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.
Weekend warming trend coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather has been around all week, but it’s about to change over the weekend as we expect a return to move November-like temperatures. If you are planning any early Thanksgiving travel, the weather will be rather quiet throughout much of the Plains. Skies...
