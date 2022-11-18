WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday and into the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday. Southwest winds will be gusty during the afternoon for most of the state.

