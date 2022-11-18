Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, November 17, 2022
On 11/17/22 at 9:47 p.m. on Old Highway 99/Tall Fir Ln SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mcrae Daniels Armstrong, 31, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/17/22 at 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of College St SE, police arrested Tristen Cole Hansen, 21, on a Lacey warrant.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
Semi carjacking, law enforcement shooting leads to closure of I-5 near Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Interstate 5 in Olympia is closed in both directions after a man was shot by law enforcement Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer, the man is suspected of carjacking a semi-truck driver. The man allegedly tried to get away from the scene, but lost control of the semi and rolled it. Trooper Reyer...
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record
Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
q13fox.com
Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
Armed robbery in Covington potentially connected to earlier crime spree
An armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station Thursday night led to one person being taken into custody, multiple others detained and released, and possibly one person still on the run. Police are now saying the suspects are possibly related to a recent string of robberies around King County.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data
After Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts said the city’s crime information is misleading its residents, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wanted to ensure their data is as accurate as possible. “Our Data Driven Unit does an excellent job of vetting all statistics before publishing anything,” said Detective Patrick...
Man carjacks semi-trailer, rolls it, refuses to get out, blocking I-5 for hours at Olympia: police
The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting Friday after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was...
