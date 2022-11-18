ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 17, 2022

On 11/17/22 at 9:47 p.m. on Old Highway 99/Tall Fir Ln SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mcrae Daniels Armstrong, 31, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/17/22 at 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of College St SE, police arrested Tristen Cole Hansen, 21, on a Lacey warrant.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record

Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data

After Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts said the city’s crime information is misleading its residents, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wanted to ensure their data is as accurate as possible. “Our Data Driven Unit does an excellent job of vetting all statistics before publishing anything,” said Detective Patrick...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy