Up Close preview: 1-on-1 with Sen. Charles Schumer

Bill Ritter sat down one-on-one with Sen. Charles Schumer for this week's episode of "Up Close."

Schumer reacted to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump.

He said appointing a special counsel to oversee some of the criminal investigations is "the right thing to do."

"Trump will always accuse anything against him of bias, that's who he is," Schumer said. "But in general, the American people hopefully will think that this is a fair, down the middle approach."

He also touched on other subjects, including the Respect for Marriage Act which will solidify the federal law about marriage equality.

"It's personal to a whole lot of people including myself, my daughter has a beautiful wife, and they're a great couple and we love them dearly and they were worried about this," Schumer said. "In fact the first two people I called when the bill passed and got the 62 votes were my daughter and my daughter-in-law."

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.