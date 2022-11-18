ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

desotocountynews.com

Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy

Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

1,200 Angel Tree kids still need help this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicked off weeks ago for underprivileged children and seniors in Memphis, but hundreds of angels ages 12 and younger have not been adopted to receive Christmas gifts.        The generosity of Memphis and the Mid-South is needed now more so than ever. Major Mark […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Evangelist Louise D. Patterson dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ and the Memphis faith-based community are mourning the passing of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson. COGIC leaders tell WREG Patterson passed away Sunday. She was 84. Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings, Incorporated. She was also the widow of COGIC Presiding Bishop GE Patterson. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Jenkins to serve her last supper

Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
MILLINGTON, TN
cityofbartlett.org

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY CLOSINGS & SCHEDULE CHANGES

Trash pick-up will be delayed one day starting on Thursday (Thursday pickup will be on Friday & Friday pickup will be on Saturday.) Bartlett City Offices, the Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Recreation Center (BRC), Bartlett Animal Shelter, Bartlett Station Municipal Center (BSMC) and Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) will be closed on Thursday, November 24 & Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

After lockup, man uses music to set others free

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The strings of Danny Cosby’s guitar tell a story and his voice does the rest. “My first album was called Bunk 51. That’s the bunk I was on when I first got locked up at 201 Poplar,” said Cosby. Now Cosby walks the halls of The Grove Ministry at Hope Church in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN

Community Policy