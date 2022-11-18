ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Man dies after exiting moving car on freeway

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbxVN_0jGJd9Rg00

LA MESA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man died Friday morning when he exited a moving car on a freeway and was hit, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Severin Drive in La Mesa, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The man was riding in a black Audi A4 headed westbound when, “for reasons still under investigation,” he exited the car while it was moving.

Teen arrested months after deadly shooting

The man “fell into traffic lanes” and was struck by a tractor-truck, CHP said. He died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to call CHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 8

Margie Holtz
2d ago

why would he do this, now the poor driver of the tracker driver has to deal with hitting and killing him for the rest of his life.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN, 26, KILLED BY TRUCK ON I-8 IN LA MESA

November 19, 2022 (La Mesa) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a fatality accident that occurred yesterday at 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Severin Drive in La Mesa. According to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the CHP, the victim was a 26-year-old man from Santa Ana who was...
LA MESA, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border

Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy