Man dies after exiting moving car on freeway
LA MESA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man died Friday morning when he exited a moving car on a freeway and was hit, authorities said.
The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Severin Drive in La Mesa, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The man was riding in a black Audi A4 headed westbound when, “for reasons still under investigation,” he exited the car while it was moving.Teen arrested months after deadly shooting
The man “fell into traffic lanes” and was struck by a tractor-truck, CHP said. He died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to call CHP.
