Bartlesville, OK

TUPATALK: Looking for a hot winter on hardwood

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
High school basketball is almost among us. Within the next two weeks several area teams will plunge into season of icy weather and hot hopes.

Some of the coaching landscape has changed.

Some of the noteworthy moves include Lee Ott resigning as the head boys basketball coach and Crissy Ott as the assistant girls basketball coach at Oklahoma Union High. The husband and wife team have taken jobs at their alma mater Claremore-Sequouyah and will be missed.’In another interesting swap, former Oklahoma Union High softball/baseball coach will be the head girls basketball coach at Nowata, also his alma mater.

These moves were very sad for the people at the schools they departed, but they bring experience and proven track records to their new opportunities.

Perhaps the most nostalgic change for me is the resignation of Kevin Foreman as the Copan High head boys basketball coach. It’s sorrowful in two ways — first I enjoyed talking to him on the phone to get game reports; he is one of those people that make you feel better after you’ve chatted with them.

Second, he probably won’t be back — although one never knows. But, when he stepped away from previous coaching jobs at Copan, it was because of “young” reasons, family, work, and so on.

But, he retired this time because perhaps he felt is he had reached that age in life where he didn’t want to commit to another four years, which is what would have happened because of the incredible group of freshmen — including his grandson — that arrived on the Copan varsity scene this year.

I’m certain new coach Kolton Stacy is going to do a great job.

But, Kevin has been more than just another professional contact for me. I’ve known him my entire 26 years here in Bartlesville. When I first arrived, he still had children going through, or about to go through, the program. He served as an assistant and I remember talking to him at games.

Many. many years ago, he was one of the guys that participated in a weekly basketball shoot-around/pick-up games manly for Bartlesville coaches. I was fortunate to be invited and Kevin was too. He displayed some real talent, but always in a humble, laid-back way. Though those nights proved too few, as I look back now, the memories are happy and Kevin was a part of that.

Anyway, hopefully every team realizes its potential this season and makes it a warm Christmas for all the fans.

