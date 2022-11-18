ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams' Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2u3z_0jGJclWs00

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday after a one-game absence.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol 10 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game.

Stafford participated in every practice this week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams’ training complex. He has completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight TDs and eight interceptions.

“He looked like himself,” McVay said. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”

The Rams haven’t confirmed Stafford actually had a concussion, but he sat out for the first time since joining the Rams last season. Backup John Wolford played most of the snaps in Los Angeles’ fifth loss in six games.

Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks over the past dozen seasons, missing only nine games — eight of those in the 2019 season with Detroit after injuring his back.

The Rams (3-6) desperately need better play from an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several major statistical categories. A turnaround got even harder last week when All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle, sidelining the Rams’ top playmaker for at least four weeks.

Los Angeles also has even more upheaval on its offensive line, which will start its 10th different combination in 10 games Sunday after losing left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Chandler Brewer to injured reserve.

Stafford has been sacked 28 times in eight games, and he will face the Saints without center Brian Allen, who had surgery on his left thumb this week. Allen missed five games earlier this season with a knee injury.

“He’s had some swelling with his knee, so it’s really a combination of both (injuries),” McVay said. “But we were going to have to get that (thumb) fixed regardless (so that) some of the long-term effects didn’t end up inhibiting his ability for years to come.”

Los Angeles also will be without starting left guard David Edwards, who “had a setback” in his return from a concussion, McVay said. Edwards hasn’t played since Week 5.

The Rams are likely to face the Saints with three starting offensive linemen who weren’t on the roster in Week 1.

NOTES: The Rams signed rookie OT Zachary Thomas off Chicago’s practice squad to bolster their depth on the offensive line, which had only six healthy players on the 53-man roster early Friday. Thomas spent the past six seasons at San Diego State before the Bears drafted him in the sixth round. ... DT Greg Gaines is expected to return after missing one game with an elbow injury. ... DT A’Shawn Robinson is questionable for Sunday after missing practice all week with an illness.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month

Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television

Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Towson football coach Rob Ambrose out after 13 seasons

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson announced football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, the school announced Monday. A search for a new coach will begin immediately. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached the FCS title game in 2013 and also appeared in the playoffs in 2011 and 2018 under Ambrose. He spent 26 years with the program in all. The Tigers won their final four games this season to salvage a 6-5 record, 4-4 in Colonial Athletic Association play.
TOWSON, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders’ O-Line Is In Trouble With Kolton Miller Out vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are floundering this year, currently sitting at 2-7. With their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos now inching closer, the team reports that left tackle Kolton Miller is out. The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game, with Miller heading the list....
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Greenlaw fined $10K by NFL for hit on Chargers' Herbert

After being ejected in Week 10 for a controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been given an expensive punishment. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, reports NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. The play took place last Sunday...
The Associated Press

Nuggets' Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. The Nuggets are playing the first of consecutive games in Dallas, with Mavericks star Luka Doncic returning after missing a loss to lowly Houston for rest on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dallas-Denver rematch is Sunday night. Murray and Bones Hyland, who had just returned from COVID-19 protocols, led the Nuggets with 21 points apiece in a 106-103 home loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

With injury concerns rising, Sixers scrap for win and pray for the best

Joel Embiid made no attempts to sugarcoat Tyrese Maxey’s early exit Friday night. “It sucks,” Embiid said after the Sixers improved to 8-7 with a 110-102 win at Wells Fargo Center over the Bucks. “What more is there to say? That’s three guys, between him, James (Harden), Tobias (Harris). Those are big pieces of our team, so it does suck. I’m just going to pray and hope that nothing is wrong from more imaging tomorrow.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy