ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County sales tax hike for new expressway, light rail, roads soundly defeated

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n11Ud_0jGJcke900

Measure A, a proposed sales tax increase that would have helped fund a new expressway connecting Elk Grove and Folsom , an expansion of the light rail system and other transportation projects in Sacramento County, has been defeated.

The measure trailed 55.3% to 44.7% in a Friday update. It was behind by roughly 35,000 votes, with less than 145,000 votes left to count in the county. The measure would have increased the sales tax in Sacramento County by one half of 1% for the next 40 years, raising an estimated $8.5 billion.

Measure A’s defeat is among the largest political upsets in recent Sacramento history.

The campaign behind the measure, funded largely by deep-pocketed developers and construction unions, had reported spending more than $2.5 million as of Oct. 22, the most recent filing with county election officials.

The opposition campaign, meanwhile, never filed paperwork with county election officials to report contributions. That group was led by environmentalists, transit advocates and taxpayer groups.

“Fortunately for the Sacramento region, voters were awakened to the dangerous impacts of sprawl and the poor timing of a sales tax hike,” said Anne Stausboll, who chaired the Mayors’ Commission on Climate Change for the cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento and was a key member of the opposition campaign. “Thanks to input from environmental experts and the help of the press, the false claims made by Measure A proponents were exposed. No one believes that more roads and freeways will improve air quality.”

Michael Quigley, executive director of the California Alliance for Jobs and a co-chairman of the tax measure campaign, said his group was “disappointed since Measure A would have invested in better roads, reduced congestion and cleaner air across all Sacramento communities.”

“We respect the will of the voters so we’ll evaluate these results and determine next steps to ensure adequate transportation funding for the region,” he said.

The measure had limited success. It was approved in a handful of communities south of Fruitridge Road in Sacramento, neighborhoods along Highway 99 and in parts of Elk Grove. It also had support in Sacramento’s central city and in neighborhoods of North Sacramento.

However, the measure had little support east of Watt Avenue. In some precincts of Folsom – where the campaign held its official kick-off earlier this year – the measure barely received 30% of the vote. Many of the precincts along the planned expressway connecting Elk Grove and Folsom also turned down the measure.

Comments / 11

Jim Amos
2d ago

Good. The last tax increase, governor promised that it would only go to roads. Then it came out he wants to funnel some of that gas and road tax for the homeless

Reply
10
Matt Cors
2d ago

finally people are waking up to the never-ending onslaught of government attempts to take the citizens money from them

Reply
8
Related
CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

45K+
Followers
759
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy