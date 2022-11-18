Read full article on original website
Snow Squall Warning: Snyder County Until 5:15 P.M.
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Snyder County until 5:15 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Chapman, Selinsgrove, and West Beaver. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy snow within...
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
Snow Squall Warning: Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming Counties Until 6:45 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming counties until 6:45 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Hazelton, Berwick, Nanticoke, and Plains. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring....
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Snow Squall Warning: Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland & Lycoming
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, & Lycoming counties until 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, and Northumberland. A snow squall warning is issued when a...
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships. Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: Nov. 21. Est completion date: Nov. 22. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton. A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window. When firefighters arrived, there...
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Wilkes-Barre, Scranton Mayors announce CODE BLUE for the upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a CODE BLUE on Saturday, November 19th, and Sunday, November 20th, due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre....
Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 5 Crashes on Route 309 in Schuylkill County
A New Ringgold man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing 5 crashes on Route 309 in August. According to West Penn Township Police, on August 17th, 2022, Township Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash with roll over on West Penn Pike in West Penn Township.
Coroner IDs Bethlehem Township man who died after crash
The Northampton County coroner has identified the 54-year-old Bethlehem Township man who died after a crash early Sunday morning in Upper Nazareth Township. Anthony J. Reier was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Newburg Road, Coroner Zachary Lysek said in an email.
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Gas tanker truck overturns, fuel spill forces Bethlehem residents to be evacuated
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes after a gasoline tanker truck overturned spilling thousands of gallons of fuel in the Lehigh Valley.
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
