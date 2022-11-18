Read full article on original website
Related
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
LISTEN: Dierks Bentley Drops Rowdy Bluegrass Jam ‘High Note’ Featuring Billy Strings
Dierks Bentley shared a new track, “High Note,” from his upcoming 10th studio album. The bluegrass-infused jam—with witty weed overtones—features a handful of top players, including Billy Strings (vocals and guitar), Jerry Douglas (Dobro), Sam Bush (mandolin), and Bryan Sutton (guitar). “Bryan Sutton first tipped me...
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Dolly Parton Fans Demand Judas Priest Duet Following Rock Hall of Fame Performance
Weeks after their iconic performance at the Rock Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton fans are now demanding another Judas Priest duet. Parton had teamed up with the band’s Rob Halford to perform Jolene during the exciting event on November 5th. After the performance was uploaded on YouTube, rock and...
Jimmy Page Had 1 of His Yardbirds Bandmates Contribute to ‘Led Zeppelin I’ in a Unique Way
Jimmy Page relied on his former Yardbirds bandmate to contribute to 'Led Zeppelin I' in a non-musical way.
Scotty McCreery Reveals His Favorite Song on Upcoming Album ‘Same Truck’
Prior to the release of his Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery reveals his favorite track on the new record. While speaking to Music Mayhem, Scotty McCreery stated his favorite song is Falling For a Stranger. “The idea behind it is me and my wife we’ve known each other since we were 5 years old,” McCreery explained. “ So, we have never been strangers, but the idea of like ‘Man. If we never met and today, and you walked into a bar, for me, I would do everything in my power on earth to get to know her.’ So it’s a pretty cool song.”
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Alan Jackson Dedicates His CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise
It was a big night for Alan Jackson at the recent CMA Awards. The country music titan was given the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the event. The legendary country star accepted the prestigious honor during last night’s 56th annual ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
Marty Stuart Spins a Wild Yarn About Being a ‘Country Star’ in New Song
Marty Stuart spins some fantastical stories where fiction and reality blur in the new song “Country Star,” recorded with his band the Fabulous Superlatives. It’s the first new single Stuart has released since putting out the trippy, surf-inspired album Way Out West in 2017. A jangling country-rock tune with some lively lead guitar licks, “Country Star” hurtles along with considerable momentum and gives Stuart a chance to make some absurd boasts. “I was raised by alligators in the Pearl River swamp/started a-dancin’ on the boogie-woogie stump,” he sings at one point. The chorus winks at how funny it sounds: “Ain’t that...
Listen To Hank Williams III As He Pays Tribute To “Country Heroes”
In 2006, Hank Williams III released his third studio album called Straight to Hell, wherein he paid tribute to the “Country Heroes” that inspired him. This includes Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, David Allan Coe, and of course, his legendary grandfather, Hank Williams Sr., who has given him the high times.
Toby Keith’s First Interview in Over a Year To Air on CMT’s ‘Hot 20 Countdown’
Toby Keith, who hasn’t been interviewed on camera in more than a year, will appear… The post Toby Keith’s First Interview in Over a Year To Air on CMT’s ‘Hot 20 Countdown’ appeared first on Outsider.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash
What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Producer, George Martin, Apologized for Pushing Him and His Songs Aside
George Harrison said The Beatles' producer, George Martin, apologized for treating him horribly in the 1960s. Martin constantly put George's songs down.
George Harrison Joked About the Origin of The Traveling Wilburys’ Name Multiple Times
George Harrison joked about the origin of The Traveling Wilburys' name multiple times during interviews.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to Return to CMT Crossroads
Later this month, CMT will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CMT Crossroads with Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. The 90-minute episode will air exclusively on CMT on November 29th at 8 PM Central Time. Encore performances will air later that night and on Sunday, December 4th at 11 AM Central Time.
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
soultracks.com
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad
I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
xpn.org
Rayland Baxter stretches out for an hour-long Free at Noon
“It’s nice to be in a dark club on a bright day,” singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter told a crowded house at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday afternoon. It was his third appearance on WXPN’s Free at Noon concert, it was in support of his brand new ATO Records release If I Were AButterfly, and truly Baxter seemed to be enjoying the vibe; where most artists deliver a strict eight-song / half-hour set and call it a midday, Baxter delivered a ten-song performance of expansive jams, stretching almost the entirety of the noon hour.
New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Outsider.com
586K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0