Scotty McCreery Reveals His Favorite Song on Upcoming Album ‘Same Truck’

Prior to the release of his Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery reveals his favorite track on the new record. While speaking to Music Mayhem, Scotty McCreery stated his favorite song is Falling For a Stranger. “The idea behind it is me and my wife we’ve known each other since we were 5 years old,” McCreery explained. “ So, we have never been strangers, but the idea of like ‘Man. If we never met and today, and you walked into a bar, for me, I would do everything in my power on earth to get to know her.’ So it’s a pretty cool song.”
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Marty Stuart Spins a Wild Yarn About Being a ‘Country Star’ in New Song

Marty Stuart spins some fantastical stories where fiction and reality blur in the new song “Country Star,” recorded with his band the Fabulous Superlatives. It’s the first new single Stuart has released since putting out the trippy, surf-inspired album Way Out West in 2017. A jangling country-rock tune with some lively lead guitar licks, “Country Star” hurtles along with considerable momentum and gives Stuart a chance to make some absurd boasts. “I was raised by alligators in the Pearl River swamp/started a-dancin’ on the boogie-woogie stump,” he sings at one point. The chorus winks at how funny it sounds: “Ain’t that...
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to Return to CMT Crossroads

Later this month, CMT will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CMT Crossroads with Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. The 90-minute episode will air exclusively on CMT on November 29th at 8 PM Central Time. Encore performances will air later that night and on Sunday, December 4th at 11 AM Central Time.
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad

I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
Rayland Baxter stretches out for an hour-long Free at Noon

“It’s nice to be in a dark club on a bright day,” singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter told a crowded house at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday afternoon. It was his third appearance on WXPN’s Free at Noon concert, it was in support of his brand new ATO Records release If I Were AButterfly, and truly Baxter seemed to be enjoying the vibe; where most artists deliver a strict eight-song / half-hour set and call it a midday, Baxter delivered a ten-song performance of expansive jams, stretching almost the entirety of the noon hour.
