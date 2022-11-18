Prior to the release of his Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery reveals his favorite track on the new record. While speaking to Music Mayhem, Scotty McCreery stated his favorite song is Falling For a Stranger. “The idea behind it is me and my wife we’ve known each other since we were 5 years old,” McCreery explained. “ So, we have never been strangers, but the idea of like ‘Man. If we never met and today, and you walked into a bar, for me, I would do everything in my power on earth to get to know her.’ So it’s a pretty cool song.”

