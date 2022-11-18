ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Mystery man spotted with slain University of Idaho students ID'd

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBGU2_0jGJcKtN00

A mystery man spotted with two of the slain University of Idaho students hours before they were murdered has been identified and is apparently cooperating with cops, the sister of one of the victims said.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were seen getting late-night eats at a food truck as a man lingered near shortly before they and two others were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on Sunday.

Goncalves’ sister Alivea said Thursday that she was the one who alerted cops to the footage, shot in a Twitch livestream.

“Yeah, I think a lot of people were curious about that person,” Alivea told host Chris Cuomo in an appearance on NewsNation.

“We were able to identify him and as far as I know he has cooperated with the police. And that’s all that I know about that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOjQG_0jGJcKtN00
A mystery man spotted in surveillance footage with two University of Idaho students on the night of their murder has been identified, one of the victim’s sisters said.
GrubTruckers/Twitch

The video showed the unidentified man walking behind the two women, then hovering nearby as they chat with each other and check a cellphone. When they move, he follows them but it’s difficult to tell in the video if he speaks with them.

Alivea said she “never heard any follow-up” after she first contacted cops about the video the day of the killings, then reached out again several days later with more about the footage.

“That was a little frustrating but again there are so many agencies involved, I can’t say I necessarily blame them,” Alivea said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TduAM_0jGJcKtN00
The man is seen with the two victims hours before they were fatally stabbed with two others in an off-campus house.
GrubTruckers/Twitch

The Post has reached out to the Moscow Police Department about the man seen in the video.

The revelation comes as cops seek leads to track down the killer or killers who brutally attacked Goncalves, Mogen and couple Ethan Chapin and Xanda Kernodle at a home sometime early Sunday morning. Two other roommates in the house were unharmed , cops said.

Police continue to try to establish a timeline leading up to the slaughter, and on Friday they released a map that showed Goncalves and Mogen had traveled from the Corner Club on North Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. to the Grub Truck on South Main about 10 minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRwIu_0jGJcKtN00
The unidentified man has been cooperating with police, one of the victim’s sisters said.
GrubTruckers/Twitch

Chapin and Kernodle had attended a Sigma Chi fraternity party on Nez Perce Drive on Saturday night. All four were back at the King Road residence by about 1:45 a.m., according to the timeline.

The four were likely asleep when they were attacked, the coroner said Thursday. No murder weapon has been recovered.

Alivea remembered her sister as a go-getter and an absolute fighter.

“I want people to take this personally because she was everyone’s daughter,” she said. “She’s the neighbor, she’s the friend, you know she was the girl who made your coffee in the morning and everyone should be taking this personally.”

The grieving sister called for continued attention on the murders.

“This happened in a small town and I absolutely understand that local authorities were probably overwhelmed and I don’t blame them at all — they did exactly what they should have done,” she said. “But we’re losing critical time and I want more coverage, I want more done.

“I understand that we can’t release information, it’s an ongoing investigation — I don’t ask for that. I don’t want to impede on anything,” she added. “But I want more people speaking out and if that takes the police to push that agenda, that’s fine… unfortunately I feel like it’s been me and the families pushing that agenda and that’s been very difficult.”

