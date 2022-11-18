ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

County Discusses Four-Lane for Highway 52

MINOT – Some Ward County commissioners want Highway 52, from Minot to Voltaire, to become a four-lane highway. Commissioner Howard Anderson brought up the off-agenda topic at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday to county engineer Dana Larsen. “Since the road between here and Velva is a pretty busy road,...
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

Ward County Deputy Receives Ten-Year Award

MINOT –Jason Kraft, officer at the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, received a ten-year service award at the Ward County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. “It’s actually his second time at the Sheriff’s department,” said Sheriff Robert Roed. “He left us briefly to become an electrician and definitely liked this job better.”
WARD COUNTY, ND
Times-Online

Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy