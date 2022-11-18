Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
KFYR-TV
Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
KFYR-TV
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross...
KFYR-TV
Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
mydakotan.com
County Discusses Four-Lane for Highway 52
MINOT – Some Ward County commissioners want Highway 52, from Minot to Voltaire, to become a four-lane highway. Commissioner Howard Anderson brought up the off-agenda topic at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday to county engineer Dana Larsen. “Since the road between here and Velva is a pretty busy road,...
Business Beat: Crumbl Cookies comes to Minot
A unique thing about Crumbl is that they sell six types of cookies each week, chocolate chip and sugar cookies will always remain the same, but the other four will never stay the same.
mydakotan.com
Ward County Deputy Receives Ten-Year Award
MINOT –Jason Kraft, officer at the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, received a ten-year service award at the Ward County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. “It’s actually his second time at the Sheriff’s department,” said Sheriff Robert Roed. “He left us briefly to become an electrician and definitely liked this job better.”
KFYR-TV
Middle schoolers showcase cybersecurity skills in state competition in Minot, Grand Forks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some bright middle schoolers took over the Minot State campus Friday to showcase their IT skills, as part of a special state competition. Minot State hosted the west schools that qualified for this year’s Cyber Madness competition. Teams from Horizon, Shiloh, Simle, and Wachter...
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
Comments / 0