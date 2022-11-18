Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning.

Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sacramento Police were notified of a suspicious trailer that was left on private property on Luther Drive, near Florin Road.

Multiple people were in the area when officers got there, and they were all detained. However, police announced the arrest of only one person.

Sacramento Police identified him as 33-year-old Tawab Shereendel and said he was arrested on suspicion of having stolen property.

The chemicals were later found on the 2600 block of Florin Road, about a mile away from where the trailer was left.

