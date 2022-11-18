ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

vccs.edu

Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment

Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week

Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Holiday travel season kicks off ahead of Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Busy travel is probably one of your least favorite parts about Thanksgiving. Some people flying into Richmond International Airport said they’re already seeing a higher volume of passengers. “It was pretty busy I had a layover over in Midway it was just a lot of...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA

