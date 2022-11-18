Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Health experts weigh in after King William County Public Schools temporarily close due to surge in illnesses
Just a week before Thanksgiving, it was announced that students enrolled in King William County Public Schools won't be in school on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 after a surge in illnesses hit the community.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Staffing shortages cause 911 delays in Richmond
Richmonders in trouble may find themselves on hold with 911, thanks to persistent staffing shortages in the city.
vccs.edu
Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment
Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week
Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
NBC12
Holiday travel season kicks off ahead of Thanksgiving
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Busy travel is probably one of your least favorite parts about Thanksgiving. Some people flying into Richmond International Airport said they’re already seeing a higher volume of passengers. “It was pretty busy I had a layover over in Midway it was just a lot of...
King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses
There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBC12
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield. Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning. While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and...
howafrica.com
In 1893, Sarah Jones Became First African-American Woman To Pass Virginia Medical Examining Board Exam
In 1893, she became the first African-American woman to pass the Virginia Medical Examining Board examination. She received top marks in surgery, practice, and hygiene. Dr. Sarah Boyd Jones, known as Sallie Boyd in her early years, began her medical career in 1890 when she enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. to study medicine.
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in the Atlee area of Hanover County. According to the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, crews responded to a report of a residential fire on the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road on Sunday, Nov. 20. When they […]
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Richmond residents say tragic dog attack could have been prevented
It's been over a week since a dog attack took the life of an 88-year-old Richmond woman and neighbors are concerned it could happen again.
allamericanatlas.com
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues
November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.
