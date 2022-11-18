ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Major comeback sends Kalamazoo Christian to state final

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSbAt_0jGJZhO900 Kalamazoo Christian 3, Calumet 2

The Kalamazoo Christian volleyball team dropped the first two sets to Calumet Friday in the division 3 state semifinals only to rally and win in five.

"We just got down and knew that this could be the last time we would play so we just wanted to leave everything on the court," Comets senior outside hitter Marisa Fetterly said. "One thing we've been talking about this season is mental toughness and we all have that now and it's come along so far and we just leave everything out there."

Fetterley led the Comets with 21 kills, Lola Stecker had 42 assists and Makenna Ekkens added 19 digs.

"We just remembered that this is our game," K-Christian senior Hope Krichke said. "We know how to play, we said 'hey let's turn it on, let's play our game' and it worked out for us."

The Comets advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history Saturday as they play Pewamo-Westphalia at 2:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.

