WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark

Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Remembering the first Americans in North Texas

In 2021, the City of Grapevine installed Peace Circle, featuring 10 tribal leaders in a circle with Republic of Texas President Sam Houston, in front of Grapevine City Hall. Photo by J.G. Domke. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we may remember the story told to us as children about a friendly...
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.

DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
