Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Related
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
WFAA
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago. When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time. On Monday, average prices for...
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
WFAA
Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark
Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
greensourcedfw.org
Remembering the first Americans in North Texas
In 2021, the City of Grapevine installed Peace Circle, featuring 10 tribal leaders in a circle with Republic of Texas President Sam Houston, in front of Grapevine City Hall. Photo by J.G. Domke. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we may remember the story told to us as children about a friendly...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
WFAA
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Dallas CASA advocate Juan Nevarez shares importance of representation
DALLAS — Last year, more than 1,500 Dallas CASA volunteer advocates served over 3,000 children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. While more than 50% of these children were boys, only 17% of the current volunteer CASA advocates are men. Juan Nevarez sees the benefit of...
World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.
DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
410
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0