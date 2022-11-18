ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb reacts to Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘gross’ underwear confession

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago

Jenna Bush Hager wasn’t able to convince fellow “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to go commando.

After the former first daughter hilariously confessed that she ditches her underwear to prevent panty lines, Kotb told Us Weekly that she has no plans to follow suit.

“[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, told the outlet on Friday. “First of all, I’ll take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”

“I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?” Guthrie, 50, added.

Kotb said on Wednesday’s episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna” that she was “surprised” to learn Bush Hager “never wears underwear” after the pair had to share a dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jC90_0jGJZUra00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lf1aO_0jGJZUra00

After being exposed in front of their live studio audience — and millions of viewers at home — the 40-year-old tried to defend herself saying “it makes a more pretty silhouette!”

“I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” she said, adding that the trick “makes life a lot easier.”

Despite her explanation, Bush Hager wasn’t able to convince Kotb or Guthrie, who now has to be a bit more selective when it comes to lending out her clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5Shh_0jGJZUra00
Bush Hager says not wearing underwear gives her a “pretty silhouette.”
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie told the outlet. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”

Although Bush Hager admitted that she often “steals” Guthrie’s outfits, she vowed to “wear underwear” the next time she plans on borrowing her pals’ clothes.

When Kotb and Guthrie aren’t hashing it out with Bush Hager over their panty lines, the two women are focused on getting ready to cohost the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd9Ea_0jGJZUra00
Bush Hager admitted she likes to “steal” her co-hosts’ clothes from time to time.
Getty Images

After being asked what they’re grateful for this holiday season, Kotb spoke about setting an example for her two daughters, Hope and Haley.

“I’m just thankful for the freshness of trying something new and the courage to try something new and I wanna teach my girls that to risk it, roll the dice [and] go for it,” she said. “Like, you know, you get one right around the sun. That’s it. So while we’re here, like, let’s do it.”

While Guthrie added that she is most thankful for “the promise of renewal” and getting to “restart every single day.”

