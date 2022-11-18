ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening

Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor

A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed making a “record investment”...
Death investigation underway in Campbellsville

Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Michelle Horn with Fisher House. 900K...
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
