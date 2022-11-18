Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
Elected coroners lacking needed medical training make life and death decisions
SCOTT COUNTY, Kentucky – Storing guns stolen from police headquarters in the basement of his government building. Stealing drugs from death scenes. Falsifying death records. Using a county vehicle to transport moonshine — and human eyeballs. Sorry crime-thriller junkies, this is not a teaser for the newest Netflix...
Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor
A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed making a “record investment”...
Death investigation underway in Campbellsville
Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Michelle Horn with Fisher House. 900K...
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
