Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
7 Places To Retire Near the Mountains on a Budget
Plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities, higher altitudes, cooler temperatures and majestic beauty are just some of the perks you can gain when you retire near the mountains. However, you'll...
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
Arizona pilot reports nearby bright orb to air traffic control
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Gila Bend reported watching and photographing a bright fireball-shaped light while flying at 7,500 feet at about 11:20 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
AZFamily
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday. Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s. The weather looks to be quite calm, and quite frankly perfect, this week for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s in Phoenix as we start the workweek. By Tuesday, we will bring in some cloud cover but remain dry throughout the state. Temps do slowly climb by Turkey day with highs inching up to 76 by Thursday.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus
The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
AZFamily
St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand. St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
Comments / 4