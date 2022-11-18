ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday. Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s. The weather looks to be quite calm, and quite frankly perfect, this week for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s in Phoenix as we start the workweek. By Tuesday, we will bring in some cloud cover but remain dry throughout the state. Temps do slowly climb by Turkey day with highs inching up to 76 by Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus

The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand. St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy