Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
