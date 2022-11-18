ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Maple Leafs lose another D-man as Rielly suffers injury vs. Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suffered an undisclosed injury during the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and did not return. Rielly collided awkwardly with Kyle Palmieri. He played one more shift before heading to the dressing room. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Maple Leafs place Rielly on LTIR due to knee injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line has taken another major blow, as the club placed Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury. The Leafs will now be without their three highest-paid defensemen for the foreseeable future. Jake Muzzin is also on LTIR and out until at least February with a spine injury, and T.J. Brodie is dealing with an oblique ailment.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Sergachev & More

Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a 3-0 week by defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. It was the team’s second overtime win of the week after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They also defeated the Calgary Flames on Thursday (Nov. 17) 4-1. The Lightning have now won a season-high four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: 1 word to summarize each team so far

This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we assign each team a word that sums up how their season is going so far. 1. Boston Bruins (16-2-0) Indestructible:...
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Sabres to snap skid vs. Canadiens

Sabres (-110) @ Canadiens (-115) The Sabres enter this contest riding a miserable eight-game losing streak in which they've been outscored by 19 goals. As crazy as it may sound, they haven't played nearly as poorly as those results would indicate. Their five-on-five expected goal share sits at a respectable 49.45% in that time. They have generated 15.55 xG while conceding 15.89.
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Kraken send Wright to AHL on conditioning loan

Shane Wright is headed to the minors. The Seattle Kraken assigned the 2022 fourth overall pick to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan Sunday. Wright can be in the AHL for 14 days under the terms of the loan, and Seattle's expected to release him to Canada's world junior squad next month, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Colorado takes road win streak into game against Dallas

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Stars. Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

NHL Monday best bets: Stars to shine vs. Avalanche

With American Thanksgiving coming later in the week, the schedule has been altered from its norms. Rather than the usually quiet Monday night in the NHL, we have a whopping 10 games on the docket. Let's dive into a couple that stand out. Oilers (+135) @ Devils (-155) The Devils...
COLORADO STATE
theScore

Argos deny Blue Bombers 3-peat in wild Grey Cup win

The Toronto Argonauts ended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' reign atop the Canadian Football League and claimed their 18th Grey Cup championship with a wild 24-23 win at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Lineman Robbie Smith took a critical facemask penalty on a sack of Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros to extend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy