Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Maple Leafs lose another D-man as Rielly suffers injury vs. Islanders
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suffered an undisclosed injury during the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and did not return. Rielly collided awkwardly with Kyle Palmieri. He played one more shift before heading to the dressing room. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon...
theScore
Maple Leafs place Rielly on LTIR due to knee injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line has taken another major blow, as the club placed Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury. The Leafs will now be without their three highest-paid defensemen for the foreseeable future. Jake Muzzin is also on LTIR and out until at least February with a spine injury, and T.J. Brodie is dealing with an oblique ailment.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Sergachev & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a 3-0 week by defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. It was the team’s second overtime win of the week after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They also defeated the Calgary Flames on Thursday (Nov. 17) 4-1. The Lightning have now won a season-high four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten.
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: 1 word to summarize each team so far
This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we assign each team a word that sums up how their season is going so far. 1. Boston Bruins (16-2-0) Indestructible:...
theScore
NHL Tuesday best bets: Sabres to snap skid vs. Canadiens
Sabres (-110) @ Canadiens (-115) The Sabres enter this contest riding a miserable eight-game losing streak in which they've been outscored by 19 goals. As crazy as it may sound, they haven't played nearly as poorly as those results would indicate. Their five-on-five expected goal share sits at a respectable 49.45% in that time. They have generated 15.55 xG while conceding 15.89.
theScore
Kraken send Wright to AHL on conditioning loan
Shane Wright is headed to the minors. The Seattle Kraken assigned the 2022 fourth overall pick to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan Sunday. Wright can be in the AHL for 14 days under the terms of the loan, and Seattle's expected to release him to Canada's world junior squad next month, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.
FOX Sports
Colorado takes road win streak into game against Dallas
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Stars. Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
theScore
NHL Monday best bets: Stars to shine vs. Avalanche
With American Thanksgiving coming later in the week, the schedule has been altered from its norms. Rather than the usually quiet Monday night in the NHL, we have a whopping 10 games on the docket. Let's dive into a couple that stand out. Oilers (+135) @ Devils (-155) The Devils...
theScore
Foligno: There's something 'different' about Bruins' torrid start to season
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has been a part of some impressive hot streaks during his 16-year career, but the veteran thinks his current club's blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign is the start of something special. Foligno was captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they won 16 straight...
theScore
Argos deny Blue Bombers 3-peat in wild Grey Cup win
The Toronto Argonauts ended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' reign atop the Canadian Football League and claimed their 18th Grey Cup championship with a wild 24-23 win at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Lineman Robbie Smith took a critical facemask penalty on a sack of Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros to extend...
Comments / 0