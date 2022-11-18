Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo Of Son Wave’s Name: See Photo

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, finally revealed her face tattoo via her Instagram Story on Nov. 17, and we are obsessed! The proud momma bear revealed a tattoo complete with red ink and cursive writing of her son’s name, Wave, 1. In the photo, Cardi rocked a face full of glam and looked off to the side to reveal the ink, which she actually got done back on Aug. 14 by the artist, Robinson De Los Santos. The brunette beauty did not write anything other than Wave’s name in white letters on the post.

It comes as no surprise to Cardi’s fans that she is showing off the jawline tattoo, as she took to Twitter on Jan. 16 that she wanted to get her baby boy’s name tatted. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons [sic] name on my face….I really really wanna do it!”, the hitmaker wrote at the time. Of course, when she announced that she wanted to get the artwork done, some of her fans had opinions on the matter. “Take it easy maam [sic],” one Twitter fan wrote, while another chimed in, “move that 1% to 0% please.”

Cardi is not a stranger to tattoos, as the 30-year-old has a massive tattoo that covers both sides of her legs, back, and bum. She has openly talked about her tattoos and considers them to be a testament of her love for her kids. Notably, Cardi took to Instagram Live in Sept. to reveal why she made the decision to get the ink on her face in a fan repost shared via Twitter. “I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said, before adding, “and I tatted my daughter’s [Kulture, 4] name.” Her baby girl’s name is tattooed in dark ink, also in cursive, and located on Cardi’s left arm near her inner elbow crease.

Cardi B is a Grammy-winning singer, rapper, & mom-of-two. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Whipshots founder’s tattoo reveal comes just one week after she broke her silence and posted a loving tribute for the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, who died on Nov. 1. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us,” her lengthy caption began. “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Takeoff was not only a member of the rap group Migos, but also a family member, as he was both the cousin to Quavo and Cardi’s husband. On Nov. 15, Offset also took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late cousin. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,” the father-of-five wrote. Takeoff was tragically shot and killed at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas.