Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say.

“He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a GoFundMe page.

Brayden suffered stab wounds to his back left shoulder in the Nov. 15th attack when, according to witnesses, a man experiencing homelessness shouted racist comments and then attacked the 9-year-old and another shopper with a knife he grabbed from Target’s kitchenware section.

Motive for stabbing spree at Los Angeles Target still unclear, police say

“He is now going through physical therapy to fully recover, though he is having complications in his legs. We are asking for support from your kind heart to help us pay for his medical expenses as he will be undergoing physical therapy,” Molina wrote.

The family is accepting donations here .

The other victim was initially hospitalized in serious condition.

“It’s been said that the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed in the chest intervened to save my cousin’s life. God bless her soul. My prayers go out to her and my heart to her family,” Molina wrote.

The attacker was fatally shot after he apparently lunged at the security guard while trying to leave the store, according to Los Angeles Police.

Comments / 69

Araceli
5d ago

People are so quick to blame Target as if they were negligent in some way when the problem is the mental state of this country. Cops can't do their job because they are then called out for being to harsh when they kick out homeless people out of establishments. Then stores get boycotted (as Starbucks was) for not letting homeless people in to their establishments to use their restrooms etc. People will scream injustice if a person is followed by employees or security in a store when their behavior seems suspicious. So how is Target to blame? Yes they have insurance and I'm sure that will cover his medical bills if he doesn't have insurance but to want to take advantage with a major lawsuit is part of that mental problem our country suffers from. I wish this sweetheart a speedy recovery and that the people who wish to donate to him are also blessed.

Reply(2)
32
Looking
5d ago

Today, you’ve got to watch your back, carry to defend yourself..Most of the stabbing s are by the homeless.. I did my research..

Reply
9
Christine Lobo Seth
5d ago

LA, has become a slum. It’s scary that our beautiful golden State has gone to the dogs. Suddenly Newsom wakes up? It’s a joke! Bet he is going to run for President and is now suddenly helping the homeless.

Reply
3
 

