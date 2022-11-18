ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Bystanders help pull driver from burning vehicle rollover crash Thursday night

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wcG0_0jGJWH6600

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Bystanders ran to the scene of a vehicle rollover crash that caught fire Thursday night on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd , before first responders arrived.

One of the bystanders at the scene, Chris Clarke from Santa Ynez, said he first saw the pick-up truck on its side just off the roadway, when he noticed a small fire under the hood.

"I knew that if anybody was still in there, it was only going to be a matter of maybe a couple of minutes before the car was engulfed," said Clarke. "So I pulled over as quickly as I could and ran over."

"I thought, I hope nobody's in there. And then I ran up and I saw through the windshield that the driver was still trapped in the driver's seat. And I knew that I had to get him out of there as quickly as I could, or at least, you know, I had to try to. I wasn't able to not."

The current status of the driver has not yet been provided, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Clarke said that as soon as he walked up, he noticed the driver had a knife in his hand, trying to escape.

"He said, 'get me out of here,'" said Clarke.

"I tried pulling on him and he was stuck fast and I realized that the seatbelt was still on. So I reached up to his lap and somehow... I don't know how, it's like something was guided. My hand just reached the buckle and unclipped and felt the seatbelt ease off around him. But he was still trapped at his legs or feet."

"When I ran up to him, there was nobody else there," said Clarke. "But it seemed like very quickly other people started stopping.

Another bystander, Tim Thorpe, said he was on his way home from playing poker at the Chumash Casino Resort with his friend, Mike Ruiz, when he saw all the cars backed up on Highway 154.

"We just thought the hillside was on fire," said Thorpe. "As we went around, there was a big van stopped so I went around to go past it, we seen the car – the guy in the car. And we... we were in shock.”

The car fire spread to brush along the highway, burning about 50x 50 ft of land according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

"The car was totally engulfed, and no one was around him because the fire was so intense, and... he was basically burning to death," said Thorpe.

"I pulled to the side, and I got out of the car and I just looked back and I went, I basically went blank. There was a woman screaming to the side ‘help him, help him,’ so next thing I know I’m running towards him, and as I get halfway there, he flips out of the car and he’s still on fire."

"And the car, the flames were like ten feet high. The truck was totally bursting and the tires were blowing up... I remember standing there, going 'if I go after this guy, I could get killed,' and then I don’t even remember anything. Alls I remember is grabbing him."

Thorpe said he pulled the driver about 15 feet away from the fire.

"I basically went blank. When I got close to him, he flipped out... and then he kinda wiggled away... to get away from (the car on fire), and I grabbed him. I’m grabbing him, I’m going 'he’s still on fire, what am I gonna do now, he’s still on fire,' and then three or four people put towels- uh, blankets on him... and put him out."

"That’s all I remember. I couldn’t even picture anybody’s face but his. I know there was a woman screaming, and that’s it," said Thorpe. "I kinda went blank. It’s a really weird feeling."

Safechuck said the driver was in critical condition with burn injuries at the scene, and was transported to Cottage Hospital. He also said at least one of the bystanders was transported for smoke inhalation.

"It was really amazing to see how many people stopped and got out and tried to do anything they could to help a number of other people," said Clarke.

"I think at least two others ended up having to go to the hospital themselves like I did," said Clarke. "I met one of the other gentlemen in the hospital on my way out afterwards, and it was really amazing to see so many people willing to put themselves in the way to try to to help somebody like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lvE2_0jGJWH6600
Chris Clarke, a Santa Ynez resident, looks down at his cast covering the burn injuries from the rescue.

Clarke has casts on his arms, he was interviewed before his follow-up medical visit on Friday afternoon.

Thorpe said he left the scene soon after pulling the driver away from the car fire. He said that he and his buddy were about halfway down the hill on Highway 154 when they passed by firetrucks.

"We drove down the hill, I said 'I gotta get my hands washed off.' I went into a restaurant and washed my hands off. And then it kinda hit me, I started shaking real bad. And then about 20 minutes later I was alright. But I’m old so I thought I was gonna have a heart attack."

Thorpe's friend, Mike Ruiz, took this photo of Thorpe before he washed his hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfmhd_0jGJWH6600
Antelope Valley resident Tim Thorpe shows his hands after helping a driver escape his burning car on Highway 154.

"It was so dark, I thought I burned my hands. But it was just blood and silt from grabbing him," said Thorpe.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the flames as of 7:11 p.m., but Highway 154 remained closed in both directions until it reopened around 8:55 p.m., according to Safechuck and CHP.

Both Clarke and Thorpe asked the status of the driver, and hope he is doing okay.

The post Bystanders help pull driver from burning vehicle rollover crash Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

default-avatar
Sandy Rivers
1d ago

God bless these magnificent heroes! Horrific accident. Prayers for the poor victim and hope for a speedy and complete recovery!

Reply
2
Related
calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County

Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
kandel

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
CBS LA

Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust

A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
kvta.com

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Body of missing Simi woman found

Simi Valley Police detectives held out hope after receiving a report at 8:31 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, regarding a woman who came home to the apartment she shared with her sister and found evidence of a struggle and a large amount of blood. Emily Castillo could...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy