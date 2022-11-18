Court rejects Ohio’s challenge of federal ban on using coronavirus money to fund tax cuts

Maybe reimburse the citizens for being fraudulently over charged on their electric bills. Clearly, every politician in office had their hands in that! And that it why the trial has postponed (until after these elections). I hope they all get busted out for their wrong doing!
that money is supposed to be for the people not for the government to use for taxes that they were trying to say that is owed that is Ohio's fault that all these taxes are being placed on this state and trying to take the people's money that the government has handed down for the people for their hearts ships time during covid-19 and we deserve the money and should be paid the money all the other states have given the people the money and not try to hold it for the taxes or anything else if you need tax money find a different way to collect tax money make Ohio usable that they will be able to work for makeup taxes like other states do instead of trying to charge the people outrageous taxes
should give it back to home owners for the past 20years plus for the illegal property taxes funding schools
Related
