FOX Sports
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Colorado
One hundred and seven years ago, the University of Washington and Colorado football teams got together for the first time and it wasn't an encounter many people wanted to remember. The game was played on an athletic site that no longer exists — Denny Field, on the north end of...
WNYT
Payne’s 17 help Jacksonville knock off Voorhees 91-61
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Voorhees 91-61 on Sunday night. Payne also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-1). Gyasi Powell scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Kevion Nolan shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.
What obstacles do Stephanie White and the WNBA's five new head coaches face?
Five of the WNBA's head-coaching positions have changed hands this offseason. Why is each coach a good fit and what are the biggest questions ahead?
BYU uses strong second half to beat Nicholls State
The BYU Cougars basketball team beat the Nicholls State Colonels at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
Ady Kircher joins list of weapons for Northeastern girls basketball; other Wayne County sports results
RICHMOND, Ind. — Northeastern girls basketball fans know what Addisen Mastriano can do. They know what Ava Mikesell can do. They know what Juztice Slick can do. After last week, it’s time to add freshman Ady Kircher to the Knights’ list of serious weapons. 'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start ...
UTEP women's basketball survives against Texas State in OT, improves to 4-0
The UTEP women's basketball stayed perfect Saturday night with a 72-68 overtime win against Texas State at the Don Haskins Center in a battle of unbeatens. The Miners overcame poor shooting from the field by outscoring the Bobcats 24-6 at the free throw line and outrebounding the Bobcats 52-41 to improve to 4-0. Texas State falls to 3-1. ...
SJSU falls in 35-31 shootout at Utah State
San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw four touchdown passes, but it was not enough to keep up with the Utah State Aggies in a shootout on the road. A score in the final minutes lifted the Aggies past the Spartans 35-31. The Spartans’ two-game road swing started last week...
