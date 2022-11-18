ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
BOZEMAN, MT
HuskyMaven

UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Colorado

One hundred and seven years ago, the University of Washington and Colorado football teams got together for the first time and it wasn't an encounter many people wanted to remember. The game was played on an athletic site that no longer exists — Denny Field, on the north end of...
SEATTLE, WA
WNYT

Payne’s 17 help Jacksonville knock off Voorhees 91-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Voorhees 91-61 on Sunday night. Payne also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-1). Gyasi Powell scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Kevion Nolan shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Ady Kircher joins list of weapons for Northeastern girls basketball; other Wayne County sports results

RICHMOND, Ind. — Northeastern girls basketball fans know what Addisen Mastriano can do. They know what Ava Mikesell can do. They know what Juztice Slick can do. After last week, it’s time to add freshman Ady Kircher to the Knights’ list of serious weapons. 'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start ...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
247Sports

SJSU falls in 35-31 shootout at Utah State

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw four touchdown passes, but it was not enough to keep up with the Utah State Aggies in a shootout on the road. A score in the final minutes lifted the Aggies past the Spartans 35-31. The Spartans’ two-game road swing started last week...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy