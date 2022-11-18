ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

What Jonathan Haynes Said After Indiana’s Double-Overtime Win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Mich. – Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes posted a career-high 12 tackles on Saturday as the Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31. Haynes came down with a crucial interception on a tipped pass late in the third quarter, which set up a Charles Campbell 40-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game. This was Haynes first game with double-digit tackles since 2019 and first interception since 2020 when he played for the Ole Miss Rebels.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy