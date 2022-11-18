Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North causes 3-mile backup, delays in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North caused significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
The crash was first reported at 5:30 p.m. and was located approximately 2 miles south of the Maury Street exit on I-95.‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County
All north lanes were closed and there was a traffic backup of approximately 3 miles at one point, according to VDOT.
The crash scene was marked as clear and all lanes were reopened at 7:50 p.m., according to VDOT.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0