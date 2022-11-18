ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North causes 3-mile backup, delays in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North caused significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 5:30 p.m. and was located approximately 2 miles south of the Maury Street exit on I-95.

‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County

All north lanes were closed and there was a traffic backup of approximately 3 miles at one point, according to VDOT.

The crash scene was marked as clear and all lanes were reopened at 7:50 p.m., according to VDOT.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

