Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North causes 3-mile backup, delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North caused significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 5:30 p.m. and was located approximately 2 miles south of the Maury Street exit on I-95.

All north lanes were closed and there was a traffic backup of approximately 3 miles at one point, according to VDOT.

The crash scene was marked as clear and all lanes were reopened at 7:50 p.m., according to VDOT.

